Chelsea identify PSG target as potential transfer oprtion if a defender leaves the club this summer - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Tomas Araujo as a potential transfer option if a defender leaves Stamford Bridge. The transfer window is set to close on August 30, which could see a flurry of business happen in the next few days.

The Blues have a full squad, with at least two players in each position. While a number of their players have been shown the door, some, like Raheem Sterling, are yet to find a new club. In the event that one of their defenders leaves this summer, the Blues are prepared to move for Benfica's Tomas Araujo.

According to CNN Portugal (via Fabrizio Romano), Chelsea are said to "really appreciate" the centre-back, but they are yet to submit a bid for his services. The 22-year-old defender currently plays for Benfica in Portugal, which will be good news for the Blues.

The Portuguese giants have done good business with Stamford Bridge in recent years. Enzo Fernandez notably moved to England for a huge fee of around €115 million in January 2023. Araujo could potentially take the step to a bigger club as well but only if space opens up in Chelsea's backline.

However, the defender has also been linked to PSG. It is believed that the Parisians will make a move for Araujo if defender Milan Skriniar opts to leave the Parc des Princes for Al-Nassr. This will be a cause for concern for the Blues, who may have to enter a transfer battle to get their man.

Tomas Araujo has played 27 games for Benfica's first team after making 48 appearances with their B team. He also played in their youth league while spending a year on loan at Gil Vicente.

Enzo Maresca makes it clear that two players are no longer part of Chelsea's first team

Chelsea's massive squad has a number of players who look set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. While much of the situation around them have been rumored, Enzo Maresca has openly discussed two players: Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell.

Sterling has also lost the No. 7 jersey to new signing Pedro Neto while getting left out of the club's games in recent weeks. He and Chilwell have been out of the first team, with Maresca explaining (via Sky Sports):

"We have a big squad and it is impossible to give all of them minutes, so probably it is better to leave. Brutal? I just try to be honest. I spoke with Raheem before the City game and said he is going to struggle to get minutes with us. Chilwell is a lovely guy but because of his position he is going to struggle with us."

Chelsea will hope they can clear out most of the higher-paid players who will struggle to find playing time at the club this summer.

