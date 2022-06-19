Chelsea interested in re-signing 27-year-old this summer: Reports

Chelsea have identified Manchester City defender Nathan Ake as a potential recruit ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will join Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, when their contract with Chelsea expires in a few days. The Blues are thus looking to sign at least one new centre-back this summer.

The London giants are long-term admirers of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. They were close to agreeing a deal for the France international last summer, but the La Liga club increased their demands at the 11th hour.

Kounde remains a top target for the Stamford Bridge outfit this summer, according to the aforementioned source. The 23-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League club, as per the report.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia maintains a good relationship with Kounde's entourage. She is said to be in regular contact with the central defender's representatives this summer.

However, Kounde is not the only centre-back on the Blues' transfer wishlist ahead of the new season. Manchester City's Ake has emerged as a target for the club if the report is to be believed.

Nathan Gissing @Nathan_Gissing EXCL: Chelsea are interested in re-signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the player. It is seen as another situation to keep an eye on. #CFC #MCFC #Ake EXCL: Chelsea are interested in re-signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the player. It is seen as another situation to keep an eye on. 🚨EXCL: Chelsea are interested in re-signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the player. It is seen as another situation to keep an eye on. 🇳🇱 #CFC #MCFC #Ake https://t.co/47ppWMRsx7

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a big fan of the Netherlands international. The Blues' interest in Ake is said to be a situation worth keeping an eye on this summer.

It is worth noting that the 27-year-old used to ply his trade for the London outfit. He joined the club's youth ranks from Feyenoord in 2011 and remained on their books for six years.

Ake made 17 appearances across all competitions during his time at Stamford Bridge. He joined AFC Bournemouth on loan in 2016 and went on to make the move permanent the following year.

Manchester City prepared to offload Chelsea-linked Ake

Ake joined Manchester City from Bournemouth for around £40 million in 2020. However, the Dutchman has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The defender has played just 40 matches in all competitions for the Cityzens so far. This has led to speculation over his future at the Premier League club this summer.

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to let Ake leave ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, they would only sanction a move if they received a reasonable offer.

Meanwhile, Tuchel's side are confident about signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, according to Di Marzio. The Englishman could move to Stamford Bridge for a fee of around £35 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far