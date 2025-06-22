Chelsea interested in signing 26-year-old PSG star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Randal Kolo Muani. As per L'Equipe (via Get French Football News), they have even opened talks with the Frenchman.

Kolo Muani is currently on loan at Juventus, whom he joined in January earlier this year. His loan has been extended so that he can take part in the FIFA Club World Cup with the Italian side. The Bianconeri are interested in keeping him next season as well.

As per the aforementioned report, Juventus are hoping to sign Kolo Muani on another loan spell with a buy option. However, other options are also open for the Frenchman, including a potential move to Chelsea. The Blues are looking to sign more forwards despite signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

PSG signed Kolo Muani, 26, from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of €95 million in 2023. He couldn't impress much for them, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 54 games. Chelsea, meanwhile, will look to sign him for his versatility. Kolo Muani can play as a No. 9, a second striker, or on the right wing as well.

Chelsea striker issues apology after red card against Flamengo

The Blues lost 3-1 against Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, June 20. Nicolas Jackson, who came on in the 64th minute to replace Liam Delap, was sent off four minutes later for a poor tackle on Ayrton Lucas.

After the game, the Senegalese striker issued an apology to Chelsea fans and his team, stating (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I want to say sorry. To the club, the staff, my teammates, and all the fans watching, I let you down. Another red card and honestly, I'm so angry at myself. I work hard every day to help the team not to put us in this kind of situation. I still don't fully understand how it happened.

"But one thing is clear: it wasn't intentional. Just a football moment that went the wrong way. No excuses. I take full responsibility. I'll reflect, I'll grow, and I'll come back stronger for the badge and for everyone who believes in me. Sorry. Sorry. Sorry."

Jackson was also notably sent off in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United in the Premier League on May 11. He still has one game left in his three-game suspension, which he will serve in the opener in the 2025-26 season.

