Chelsea interested in signing 27-year-old attacker who could cost around €50m: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Napoli winger Hirving Lozano as Graham Potter looks to bolster his attacking options. The Mexican's contract expires in 2024 and he could be available for a cut-price deal.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently claimed that the Serie A club want to extend Lozano's contract. However, no meeting has taken place with his representatives as of yet regarding a renewal.

Lozano, 27, is in the same boat as teammate Piotr Zielinski regarding his contract expiration date coming up. TuttoSport journalist Raffaele Auriemma told Radio CRC that the two players may leave the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona:

“Napoli players think about it twice before leaving, as it’s not easy to do it right now, but those two might bolt for sure. If that happened, they would send the money to Sassuolo to acquire Armand Laurienté and Davide Frattesi. But it also depends on how you receive the sum. It changes a lot if you get it through multi-year installments.”

Cult of Calcio reports that Chelsea will look to target Lozano as Potter likes pacey wingers. The English coach secured the signings of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, who are both known for their speed and agility. The Azzurri may look to cash in on the Mexican attacker, who is valued at €50 million (£44.45 million).

Lozano has scored four goals and provided as many assists in 30 games across competitions. He joined Napoli from PSV Eindhoven in 2019. The Mexican clocks at a top speed of 20.51 mph. This places him above Madueke, who boasts a top speed of 17.58 mph.

Glen Johnson advises Chelsea to slap a £100 million price tag on Mason Mount

Johnson explains why Mount should be valued at £100 million.

Mount's future at Chelsea is uncertain as he has been in talks over a new deal at Stamford Bridge. His current contract (£76,000 a week) expires in 2024 and he wants to be placed among the highest earners at the club.

The English attacker has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. Johnson has urged his former side to value Mount at an astounding £100 million despite the lack of time left on his contract. The former Blues and Liverpool defender told Betfred:

"In 2024, if Mason’s contract does expire, then he’d probably go to a rival Premier League club on a free anyway. If he doesn’t sign a new deal, then Chelsea may as well bite the bullet and take the money for him because you’d rather sell him for £100m, than see him leave for free."

Mount has fallen down the pecking order under Potter this season. He has been starting on the substitutes bench recently. The Englishman has scored three goals and contributed six assists in 32 games.

