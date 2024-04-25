Chelsea interested in signinig 29-year-old versatile Bayern Munich superstar: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly chasing Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. The Blues, as per Fichajes.net (via Caught Offside), want to sign the versatile German star to add experience to their young squad.

Kimmich, 29, is capable of playing both as a defensive midfielder and a right-back. His excellent ball control and ability to read the game will make him an invaluable player in the young Chelsea squad, should he join the club.

The German midfielder is currently contracted to Bayern Munich until 2025, which means he will only have one year left on his contract this summer and might be available on a cheap transfer. Chelsea, who have spent north of £1 billion since the summer of 2022, could look at Kimmich as an ideal addition due to his experience.

The Blues currently have Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher, Cesare Casadei and Romeo Lavia as their box-to-box or defensive midfielders. Given their young age, it makes sense for Chelsea to chase a veteran star who is also versatile.

In the current season, Kimmich has registered two goals and nine assists in 37 games across competitions for Bayern Munich. He most recently scored Bayern's winner in their 1-0 triumph over Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Chelsea's midfield woes in the Todd Boehly era

Enzo Fernandez, Leslie Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia, Andre Santos, Cesare Casadei, Deniz Zakaria (loan), and Moises Caicedo - these are the seven midfielders signed by the Blues out of the 34 signings so far in the Todd Boehly era.

From the previous years, only academy product Conor Gallagher has survived the axe with N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, among others being sold by the club.

Fernandez cost Chelsea £107 million with Caicedo's fee reportedly being £115m. The rest of the group cost a further £108m, taking Chelsea's midfield spree north of £300m in two years. The Blues finished 12th in the table last season and are currently ninth in the league this year. Their last game ended in a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates on April 23.

Their two primary starters - Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez - have Sofa Score ratings of 7.01 and 7.20 in the Premier League this season.