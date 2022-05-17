Chelsea could join race to sign Barcelona target: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Robert Lewandowski. The Blues want to take advantage of the situation at Bayern Munich and battle for Barcelona for his signature.

As per a report in The Guardian, Thomas Tuchel's side could be making a move for Lewandowski this summer. The Chelsea manager is a big fan of the Polish striker and wants to work with him at Stamford Bridge.

Lewandowski's future is in the balance after the striker confirmed he has no plans of signing a new deal at Bayern Munich. He wants to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer and added that the match on Saturday could be his final one for the club. As per Fabrizio Romano, he told Sky:

"I won't sign a new contract. We have to find the best solution for both sides. I told the club that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it - also for the club. It's very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say 100% but it may have been."

Barcelona are said to be leading the chase for the 33-year-old striker right now. Xavi has hinted at direct talks with the Polish striker, and reports suggest the Catalan side have been in regular touch with the player's agent.

Bayern Munich on Chelsea and Barcelona target's situation

Bayern Munich are not happy with Lewandowski's situation and president Herbert Hainer has claimed the striker will not be allowed to leave in the summer.

"Robert has a contract until 2023. That's how long he will play with us."

"Oliver (Kahn) and Hasan (Salihamidzic) made him an offer for an extension. Apparently that wasn't accepted. First you start talking, then you negotiate. And at some point after days, weeks, months we said: This is how we do it. Then we work out the written offer. Of course (he could) go for free; he also came for free."

Chelsea and Barcelona are monitoring the situation and could make a move soon.

Bayern Munich tried to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund but ultimately ruled out a transfer (according to Marca). The striker decided to join Manchester City instead and is now set to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms with the Cityzens.

