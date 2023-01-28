Chelsea joined by Barcelona and Real Madrid in potential three-way battle to sign 30-year-old Serie A star: Reports

La Liga duo Real Madrid and Barcelona have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

As reported by Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, all three clubs are monitoring the Croatia international's situation.

Inter Milan could be willing to part ways with the midfielder in the summer, which has alerted Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Brozovic has been an integral member of the Nerazzurri squad since his move from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015.

However, his prominence at Inter Milan has somewhat diminished this season due to injuries. He has made just 12 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals.

Manager Simone Inzaghi has managed to find a way to thrive in the middle of the park without the Croat, who has been almost indispensable over the years.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter Milan are therefore looking to offload him due to his high wages and age. The situation has caught the attention of the three European giants.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona want to sign Marcelo Brozović until the end of the season, with a buy option clause to sign him permanently.



(Source: Barcelona want to sign Marcelo Brozović until the end of the season, with a buy option clause to sign him permanently.(Source: @mundodeportivo 🚨 Barcelona want to sign Marcelo Brozović until the end of the season, with a buy option clause to sign him permanently.(Source: @mundodeportivo) https://t.co/9BNvppS8b0

Chelsea are long-term admirers of the Croatia international and are in dire need of additions in the middle of the park. Both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have their contracts expiring this summer and Brozovic could be a solid replacement for either.

Barcelona, meanwhile, view the veteran midfielder as a short-term replacement for club legend Sergio Busquets.

The Spaniard has his deal expiring this summer as well and is widely expected to move away with Inter Miami linked with his services.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are full of quality and options in the middle of the park. However, Brozovic could prove to be a vital addition thanks to his experience with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos both well into their 30s.

Inter Milan are set to demand €30 million for Brozovic's services and he could prove to be a decent bargain for that price.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both tracking Chelsea target

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The Benfica ace has been strongly linked with Chelsea this month following his stellar World Cup campaign for Argentina.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Enzo Fernandez is averaging more passes per game (95.8) than any other player in Liga Bwin this season Enzo Fernandez is averaging more passes per game (95.8) than any other player in Liga Bwin this season 🎯 Enzo Fernandez is averaging more passes per game (95.8) than any other player in Liga Bwin this season https://t.co/e9TZ7KSfMe

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are believed to be closely monitoring the midfielder's situation, who was close to joining Chelsea earlier this month.

The Blues are still in pole position to secure Fernandez’s services, with the club willing to offer €100-million-plus-a-player for him.

Fernandez, 22, won the Young Player of the Year award at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has registered four goals and seven assists in 29 games across competitions for Benfica this season.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes