Chelsea keen on signing Bayern Munich defender after race for De Ligt heats up - Reports

Chelsea are looking at Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard as a possible backup target should they miss out on signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, as per the Express.

The Blues have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of De Ligt, who reportedly prefers a move to Bayern Munich over Chelsea. The Express have now reported that the Blues are ready to move on to Bayern Munich's versatile defender Benjamin Pavard if they fail to land the Dutchman from Turin.

De Ligt is appreciated by Thomas Tuchel - part of the list with Koundé and Nathan Aké Chelsea are genuinely interested in Matthijs de Ligt, confirmed. Juve will ask for a big fee as they’re discussing to extend Matthijs’ contract, but still no full agreement.De Ligt is appreciated by Thomas Tuchel - part of the list with Koundé and Nathan Aké @SkySport Chelsea are genuinely interested in Matthijs de Ligt, confirmed. Juve will ask for a big fee as they’re discussing to extend Matthijs’ contract, but still no full agreement. 🔵🇳🇱 #CFCDe Ligt is appreciated by Thomas Tuchel - part of the list with Koundé and Nathan Aké @SkySport

Chelsea need to revamp their defense this summer

The Blues have parted ways with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. Both players left as free agents after expiring their contracts at Stamford Bridge and joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Thomas Tuchel's men could also lose captain Cesar Azpilicueta and left-back Marcos Alonso, both of whom have only one year left on their contracts and are being pursued by Barca, as per FCBN.

This means that the Blues will have to revamp their defense ahead of the start of their competitive fixtures in the new season. They have reportedly lined up a list of defenders including De Ligt, Nathan Ake (Manchester City) and Joules Kounde (Sevilla), among others to target this summer.

Pavard has now reportedly been added to that list.

Is Pavard a good choice for the Blues?

The French defender is only 26 years old and has shown the potential to be an excellent defender. He is a versatile choice in defense and can play across multiple positions.

He will most likely fit in on the right side of Tuchel's three-man defense. He can also cover at right wingback for Reece James or play at right-back should Chelsea switch to a four-man backline.

Bayern's interest in De Ligt also means that they could let Pavard leave this summer. However, Chelsea's pursuit of Pavard will only come to fruition if they give up on De Ligt.

