Chelsea launch move for 'next Cafu' amid interest from PSG and Real Madrid: Reports

Chelsea have allegedly launched a permanent move to sign Sport Recife defender Pedro Lima, who has recently drawn interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid.

Lima, who will turn 18 this July, has popped up as one of the most exciting up-and-coming Brazilian talents in the last few months. His performances for the Brasileiro Serie B side since his senior debut earlier in January has earned him the nickname of "next Cafu" of late.

A technically gifted right-back blessed with pace and dribbling, Lima has reportedly been on PSG's radar for a while. Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus are also in the race to sign the Brazil U17 international.

Now, according to ESPN Brasil, Chelsea have tabled an offer of close to £5 million to sign Lima in the upcoming transfer window. They are likely to loan the player out to their sister club RC Strasbourg next term.

However, Sport Recife general coordinator Joao Marcelo Barros has revealed that they have not received any offer. He said (PSG Talk):

"Indeed, there are surveys from major European clubs. We're aware that many clubs are monitoring him, but there's no concrete proposal yet... nothing formalized as of today. However, we have no doubt that Pedro Lima will be one of the big names in Brazilian football in the coming years."

Should Lima reject Chelsea to join PSG, he would likely serve as an understudy to Achraf Hakimi. He would also act as a backup at Real Madrid with Daniel Carvajal still considered to be the first-choice option.

So far in his professional career, Lima has recorded two goals and as many assists in 21 appearances across competitions for Sport Recife.

Chelsea keen to offload Real Madrid man

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have earmarked Kepa Arrizabalaga as a potential summer outgoing. They are keen to raise transfer funds by offloading the 29-year-old goalkeeper.

Arrizabalaga, who rose through the youth ranks at Athletic Club, is relishing a great loan stint at Real Madrid now. He has recorded eight shutouts in 19 outings across competitions for the La Liga giants this season.

Since arriving for around £71 million in 2018, Arrizabalaga has helped the Blues lift four trophies. He has made 163 overall appearances for them, registering 59 clean sheets and conceding 175 goals in the process.