Chelsea lead Bayern Munich in race to sign Serie A superstar - Reports

Chelsea have taken the lead in the race for Matthijs de Ligt. The Blues are facing a tough battle with Bayern Munich and also Juventus, who are keen to keep him.

As per a report in La Stampa (via Calciomercato.it), De Ligt is set to leave Juventus in the summer. The Dutchman wants to take the next step in his career and has two big clubs interested in signing him.

10. Mendieta 47.5 At 86.6m€ Vlahovic becomes 3rd highest signing alltime in Serie A!Top10 Serie A signings1. Cristiano 117m€2. Higuain 903. Vlahovic 86.64. De Ligt 85.55. Lukaku 756. F.Chiesa 607. Crespo 558. Buffon 52.59. Osimhen 5010. Mendieta 47.5

The report adds that Chelsea are currently leading the race for the former Ajax defender. The Blues see him as the ideal replacement for Andreas Christensen, who is set to run down his contract at the club this season.

Bayern Munich are looking to lure De Ligt in as they need a replacement for Niklas Sule. The German defender has informed the club he is not penning a new deal and will be leaving in the summer.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich target De Ligt urged to stay at Juventus

While Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keen on luring De Ligt away from Juventus this summer, he has been advised to stay at the club.

Miralem Pjanic claims the best decision would be to stay and play with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, which would help him improve.

"De Ligt has three years left in his contract with Juventus, he has the right commitment, but I don't know if Barcelona are interested. He made a great choice by deciding to join Juventus and work with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, he is happy at Juventus and when you are happy, it's better not to leave. We'll see if he will have the motivation to leave."

Former Dutch defender Jaap Stam has also echoed the same and urged the former Ajax star to stay at Juventus.

"In my opinion, it is essential that you stay because only in this way can you improve, compare yourself with the best, learn to manage the pressure in important matches in the Champions League and Serie A."

Stam added:

"My opinion towards him is positive, in the last few months he has expressed himself really well. He has been criticised a bit, but the initial difficulties were due to the fact that he had to understand how to adapt to a different type of football, and he's still very young."

"Matthijs plays in a great club that has great players and the pressures he is facing are much greater. Furthermore, you have to consider that the opponents faced in Italy are very different from those encountered in the Netherlands."

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to meet the demands of De Ligt, and Mino Raiola is holding talks with both parties.

