Chelsea legend emerges as contender to succeed Vincent Kompany at Burnley: Reports

Chelsea icon Frank Lampard is reportedly a candidate to replace Vincent Kompany at Burnley. The Belgian left Turf Moor this week and was appointed Bayern Munich's new boss.

The Athletic's Andy Jones reports that Lampard is in the running to succeed Kompany. The English coach has been out of management since a caretaker role with the Blues ended in June 2023.

Lampard previously took charge of Chelsea in a permanent manager's role from July 2019 until January 2021 when he was sacked. He oversaw 44 wins in 84 games during that reign at Stamford Bridge.

The England icon later became Everton boss and managed to keep the Toffees up amid the massive threat of relegation in the 2021-22 campaign. That spell ultimately ended poorly and he was shown the Goodison Park door in January 2023.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Alan Nixon adds to the initial report on his Patreon by claiming that Lampard is on a three-man managerial shortlist to replace Kompany. Burnley are also considering former Fulham manager Scott Parker and ex-Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper.

The Clarets will be playing in the EFL Championship next season after failing to avoid relegation. Kompany guided them to the English top-flight but couldn't keep them in it.

This didn't prevent Bayern from targeting the Manchester City legend. He's succeeded Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena on a three-year deal.

Vincent Kompany's old comments on Chelsea icon Frank Lampard resurface amid links to Burnley

Vincent Kompany pushed for Frank Lampard to take the reigns at Stamford Bridge.

Vincent Kompany backed Lampard for the Chelsea job in 2019 when the west Londoners searched for a new manager. He'd impressed in the Championship with Derby County, nearly guiding them to promotion (via ESPN):

"He's the man. I learnt so much from him. Frank was an incredible professional, he stepped the level up for everyone else."

Expand Tweet

Vincent Kompany was alluding to his time playing alongside Lampard for Manchester City. The legendary former English midfielder joined the Cityzens at the back end of his career and his experience proved key.

Lampard posted eight goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions at the Etihad. He took his first steps into management in 2017 when he returned to Stamford Bridge as a youth coach.

The Englishman could be back in a dugout if Burnley opts to make him Kompany's replacement. He may need to rebuild his status after a disappointing caretaker spell with Chelsea saw his side win just one of 11 games.