Chelsea likely to sign top target in cut-price deal in the summer - Reports

According to reports, Chelsea could sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde for much lower than his release clause of £68 million. The Spanish club's financial issues mean they will have to sell the central defender for a fee which could go as low as £40 million.

The French defender has been on the Blues' wishlist since last summer. Reportedly, Chelsea were close to bringing Kounde to Stamford Bridge but eventually backed out of paying the aforementioned release clause.

Now, according to AS, it seems like the Blues could get their man for cheaper in the summer. However, they will have to face some tough competition in the form of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the Frenchman.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea would like to complete the arrival of Jules Koundé this month!



The idea would be to finalize the deal at €60m and loan him back to Sevilla for the rest of the season.



(Source: AS) Chelsea would like to complete the arrival of Jules Koundé this month!The idea would be to finalize the deal at €60m and loan him back to Sevilla for the rest of the season.(Source: AS) 🚨 Chelsea would like to complete the arrival of Jules Koundé this month! 🇫🇷The idea would be to finalize the deal at €60m and loan him back to Sevilla for the rest of the season.(Source: AS) https://t.co/gJoAthIZjF

It was reported in the summer that Kounde was keen on a move to London and was even miffed at his club for turning down Chelsea's initial offer. It remains to be seen if the 2021 Champions League winners can bring him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea need more than Jules Kounde to strengthen their backline in the summer

The Blues currently have three defenders with their contracts expiring in the summer of 2022. These are Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. It seems unlikely that any of the three will sign a new contract.

Christensen has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer. Rudiger has been linked with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Azpilicueta has also been linked with Barcelona, with Los Blancos joining the race recently.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is wanted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid when his contract expires in the summer. (Defensa Central) Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is wanted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid when his contract expires in the summer. (Defensa Central) https://t.co/mXWnMtAGE7

With three centre-backs leaving in one window, Chelsea will need to sign many more defenders than just Jules Kounde. They managed to extend Thiago Silva's contract by one year but he is 37-year-old now and will need a replacement.

Youngster Malang Sarr has been developing well recently, even starting a few games in cup competitions and the Premier League.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Blues have been linked with the likes of Niklas Sule, whose contract also gets over in the summer with Bayern Munich.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava