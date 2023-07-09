Chelsea linked with move for 23-year-old striker as Mauricio Pochettino continues rebuild: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly firmed up their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as Mauricio Pochettino looks to add a new center-forward to his squad.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Blues have been in contact with Vlahovic's representatives. However, Juve are yet to receive an enquiry for the Serbian frontman.

Pedulla claims that Vlahovic isn't happy in Turin and has struggled to adapt to Massimiliano Allegri's tactical setup. He scored 14 goals in 42 games across competitions last season.

Chelsea have reportedly reached out to the 23-year-old intermediaries after being given the green light by Pochettino. The west Londoners may start talks with the Old Lady for the striker next week.

The Blues have their own decision to make regarding the future of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker wants to make another return to Inter Milan after spending the past season on loan.

However, they are reportedly demanding at least €35 million including bonuses for the forward. Juve have shown interest in Lukaku but he is eager to return to the Nerazzurri rather than join their Serie A rivals.

Lukaku's future may play a significant role in Chelsea's move for Vlahovic. They will need to replace him if he leaves having already sold last season's top goalscorer Kai Havertz to Arsenal.

Vlahovic is expected to cost a hefty fee given his age and his proven goalscoring track record. Transfermarkt value him at €70 million and the Blues will need to take Financial Fair Play into account after spending heavily in recent windows.

Tottenham Hotspur keeping tabs on Chelsea's Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella could make a shock move to Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring Marc Cucurella's situation at Chelsea after a poor debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Football Transfers reports that Spurs are ready to make their move for the Spaniard following Ivan Perisic's likely departure to Hajduk Split. Cucurella only joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer but had a season to forget.

The 24-year-old featured 33 times across competitions, providing two assists. He was unable to replicate the form that saw him named Brighton's 2021-22 Player of the Season.

Cucurella reportedly does want to stay at Chelsea but Tottenham could persuade him on a move since he wouldn't have to head far. New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to play the Spaniard alongside Yves Bissouma in his new side.

The Australian coach eyes Cucurella not only for a left-wing-back role but also as an inverted one. He feels this will help push Bissouma higher up the pitch.

