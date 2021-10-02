Chelsea linked with Serie A star 'capable of dominating Europe' - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne next summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Football 365).

After a positive start to the new season, Chelsea have hit a minor roadblock following back-to-back defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Juventus. The major missing piece in those games was the absence of Mason Mount, who has become a vital part of Thomas Tuchel's playing style at Chelsea.

Chelsea are looking at a player who can play a similar role as Mount with Lorenzo Insigne being that player. According to the aforementioned source, the 30-year-old winger is labeled as a player "capable of dominating Europe" for the Blues.

Insigne had a stellar 2020-21 season, guiding Italy to Euro 2020 glory against England at Wembley Stadium. The 30-year-old winger has entered the final year of the Napoli contract with an extension looking highly unlikely. This means that Lorenzo Insigne could be available on a free transfer come next summer.

Chelsea are looking at Insigne as a backup for someone like Mason Mount in the starting XI. At 30 years old, Insigne might not be a regular starter for any new side he joins next summer.

Lorenzo Insigne is a legend at Napoli. The 30-year-old winger has scored 111 goals in 405 matches for the Serie A side since making his debut for the club back in 2010.

Another player who has attracted Chelsea is Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin. The Magpies are not keen on selling their prized asset in January but could cash in on the winger in the summer of 2022. Apart from Chelsea, even Liverpool have shown minor interest in the 24-year-old speedster.

Chelsea need to sort out contract situations before signing new players

Before signing any new players, Chelsea will have to solve the contract situation surrounding Antonio Rudiger.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, there have been no agreements on wages. However, talks are still ongoing with Rudiger seemingly happy to stay with the Blues. The 28-year-old defender has been a vital member of the squad ever since Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea.

However, Chelsea need to solve the contract situation soon. European giants like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all shown interest in signing Rudiger if he is available on a free transfer come next summer.

