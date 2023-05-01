Chelsea linked with stunning PSG double swoop for Neymar and 24-year-old: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a double swoop for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) pair Neymar and Achraf Hakimi in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Blues are currently undergoing a disastrous season, sitting in an unexpected 12th place in the 2022-23 Premier League table. They are expected to dip into the summer transfer market to bolster their squad even further.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea are keen to rope in Neymar and Hakimi this summer to better prepare themselves for the 2023-24 season. PSG are also interested in listening to offers for their duo in the future.

The Parisians are planning a major summer overhaul with the top brass frustrated at their lack of success in Europe. They are keen to offload a number of stars, like the forward and right-back, to reduce their inflated wage bill.

Neymar, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, has witnessed a fair drop in his level of late. Despite registering 35 goal involvements in 29 games this season, the Brazilian is considered to be at the end of his stint in Paris.

PSG are prepared to let the attacker depart but only if an exorbitant bid is tabled for him this summer. Chelsea, on the other hand, have to raise transfer funds through sales as their summer budget is set to be capped by Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. The west London outfit have splashed over £550 million in the last two transfer windows.

Meanwhile, Hakimi's availability has also alerted the Blues. However, Frank Lampard's side are reportedly set to face tough competition from Manchester United for the £60 million-rated defender's signature this summer.

Since joining PSG from Inter Milan for £60 million in 2021, Hakimi has registered eight goals and laid out 11 assists in 78 appearances. He could emerge as a solid competitor for Reece James should he join the Blues.

Portuguese teenager set to reject PSG and join Chelsea: Reports

As per Record, Diego Moreira is set to depart Benfica at the end of his deal and join Chelsea during the close season. He is set to reject advances from the likes of PSG and AC Milan ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Moreira, 18, has emerged as one of the most notable talents in Europe following his fine outings across age-group games for the Eagles. So far, the former Standard Liege player has helped his club lift three trophies at junior level.

A left-footed forward blessed with pace and flair, the Portugal U19 international has turned a lot of heads in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has scored three goals and contributed four assists in 1,044 minutes of action for Benfica B so far, spread across 24 appearances across all competitions.

