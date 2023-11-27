Chelsea and Liverpool linked defender Rayan Ait-Nouri wanted by European giants: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly entered the race for Chelsea and Liverpool target Rayan Ait-Nouri.

According to SportsZone (h/t Liverpool Echo), Ait-Nouri is PSG's priority target for the upcoming January transfer window. He was recently linked with the Reds, who could be interested in signing a new left-back as cover for the injured Andrew Robertson.

27-year-old Greek full-back Kostas Tsimikas is at Jurgen Klopp's disposal in that position. But he hasn't turned heads with his form down the left flank — an area where the Reds otherwise depend on for creativity and energy.

Chelsea have also been linked with Ait-Nouri, who is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2026. The attacking left-back joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Angers on an initial loan deal in the summer of 2020.

The 22-year-old has since made 92 senior appearances for Wolves, scoring four times and registering eight assists in the process. He can play as a left-back, a left wing-back, as well as a left midfielder in a four or five-man midfield set-up.

PSG's interest comes at a time when they are short of options down the left flank in defense. Layvin Kurzawa, 31, returned from his loan spell at Fulham this summer and has since played just eight minutes of football.

This is despite Nuno Mendes' injury, with the Portuguese full-back expected to return from a hamstring injury after the January transfer window.

How did Chelsea and Liverpool fare in the Premier League this weekend?

It was an important weekend for both Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League. While the Reds knew a win would put them at the top of the table, the Blues would have wanted to build on their 4-4 league draw against Manchester City.

Chelsea, however, faltered big time at St. James' Park on Saturday (25 November). Newcastle United put three past their hapless defense by the time Reece James was sent off in the 73rd minute.

Anthony Gordon wrapped up the 4-1 scoreline in the 83rd minute, with Raheem Sterling's 27th-minute free-kick proving to be a consolation strike. Liverpool, on the other hand, wouldn't have too many complaints from the weekend.

The Reds faced Manchester City at the Etihad in an early kick-off and went behind midway through the first half through an Erling Haaland goal. Both teams had chances to score from thereon, but the Cityzens looked more threatening.

An 80th-minute strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold from inside the box, however, rescued a point for Jurgen Klopp's side. As a result, the gap between the two teams remains at just one point after gameweek 13. Arsenal, however, overtook the Cityzens on Saturday and now lead the table by a solitary point.