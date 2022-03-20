Chelsea loanee attracting interest from Juventus and Inter Milan - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been scouted by Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan, according to The Sun. The Englishman is currently on loan at Crystal Palace.

Gallagher has established himself as a key player for the Eagles since joining them on a season-long loan deal last summer. He has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Patrick Vieira's side, scoring eight and assisting five goals in the process.

As things stand, the 22-year-old is expected to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. Gallagher is said to be determined to earn his place in Thomas Tuchel's squad.

However, the ongoing issues at the London outfit appear to have put the midfielder's future in doubt. It is also worth noting that his performances for Crystal Palace have seen him attract transfer interest from several clubs.

According to the aforementioned source, Italian giants Juventus and Inter have been impressed with Gallagher. The Serie A duo even sent scouts to watch the central midfielder shine for the Eagles in their 0-0 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League last week.

As per the report, Juventus and Inter made 'hurried arrangements' to see Gallagher in action against Pep Guardiola's side. It now remains to be seen if they intend to step up their interest in the Chelsea loan star in the summer.

Crystal Palace keen to keep Chelsea star Conor Gallagher

Like Juventus and Inter Milan, Crystal Palace have also been impressed with Conor Gallagher's performances this term. The Eagles would thus love to sign him on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel The intensity of Conor Gallagher’s defensive work is like playing with an extra man off-the-ball at times. It was reminiscent of how Kanté shut down Man City’s sustained pressure in the Champions League final. Incredible. The intensity of Conor Gallagher’s defensive work is like playing with an extra man off-the-ball at times. It was reminiscent of how Kanté shut down Man City’s sustained pressure in the Champions League final. Incredible.

However, Gallagher could be tempted to move elsewhere depending on what is offered to him, according to the report. It remains to be seen if Patrick Vieira and Co can convince the 22-year-old to remain at Selhurst Park beyond this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea teenager Levi Colwill has popped up on Crystal Palace's radar ahead of the summer. The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Championship club Huddersfield Town.

Colwill has impressed on loan for the Terriers this season. The defender has made 25 appearances across all competitions for Carlos Corberan's side, contributing to three goals in the process.

Vieira's side signed Marc Guehi from the Blues for a fee in the region of £18m last summer. If the report is to be believed, they want to land another defender from the European champions in the shape of Colwill.

