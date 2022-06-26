Chelsea looking to complete deals for both Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele as Todd Boehly prepares to spend £150 million this summer - Reports

Chelsea are prepared to spend big on the duo of Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele, with reports indicating that the overall transfer chest could be more than £150 million.

After replacing Bruce Buck as chairman, new Blues owner Todd Boehly has taken on the role of director Marina Granovskaia.

The American is set to back Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market as the Blues hope to better last season’s third place finish in the Premier League.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea are keen on both Dembele and Sterling. Tuchel worked with Dembele when the duo were at Borussia Dortmund.

The Frenchman was a key player for the German side under Thomas Tuchel. A reunion could work out well for Dembele considering he hasn’t been able to show his best form at Barcelona on a consistent basis.

Sterling, on the other hand, will be out of contract at Manchester City in July 2023, and is angling for a move away for regular playing time.

The England international wants to leave Manchester City for his new club ahead of pre-season so he can have maximum acclimatization time. The Sky Blues have set an asking price of around £60 million for Sterling.

Dembele and Sterling will add more pizzazz to the Chelsea attack

While it’s clear that Chelsea have some talented attackers in their squad, the second half of last season showed that they lack consistency.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi were good on the ball, but were found wanting in the final third.

Over the years, Sterling has gained a reputation for not being a clinical finisher, but his numbers suggest otherwise.

The England international has scored ten or more league goals in each of his last four seasons at Manchester City, and that is the consistency Chelsea need.

Dembele, on the other hand, hasn’t been clinical in front of goal, but he’s a player who can create something out of nothing.

The Frenchman scored just one goal in La Liga last season for Barcelona, but had 13 assists to his name which suggests he could be a good supplier for his teammates.

