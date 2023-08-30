Chelsea make £35m bid for Manchester City star; bid rejected by the reigning PL champions - Reports

Chelsea have had a £35 million offer rejected by Premier League rivals Manchester City for Cole Palmer, according to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian.

The Blues, who have made 10 new additions to their squad this summer, are keen to bring in another attacker before the transfer window closes on Friday (September 1). They have been credited with an interest in several players after Michael Olise snubbed them to sign a new deal at Crystal Palace.

Manchester City attacker Palmer, 21, is the latest player to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The Daily Telegraph recently reported that new Chelsea's manager Mauricio Pochettino has approved a late move for the England U21 international.

The Blues wasted no time in stepping up their interest in Palmer, as they made a £35 million bid for the youngster. However, the proposal has been rejected out of hand by the reigning Premier League champions.

It remains to be seen if the London-based club return with an improved offer for Palmer. Pep Guardiola's side, meanwhile, have a decision to make regarding the attacker's future, with the player keen to secure regular playing time.

Palmer rose through the ranks at Manchester City before making his senior debut in a 3-0 EFL Cup win against Burnley in September 2020. The winger has gone on to play 41 games across competitions for the Cityzens, bagging six goals and two assists.

The Chelsea target has appeared in three games across competitions for City this season. He was on the scoresheet in their Community Shield defeat against Arsenal and UEFA Super Cup win against Sevilla. He also clocked 10 minutes of game time in their 3-0 league win over Burnley.

Manchester City's Cole Palmer not the only player on Chelsea's shortlist

Manchester City's Cole Palmer is not the only attacker Chelsea are considering signing in the final days of the window. The Blues have also been credited with an interest in Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe. Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly willing to sell the Englishman.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are also mulling a move for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, as per The Daily Telegraph. The La Liga champions are prepared to offload the Spaniard, with Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs offered his services. Meanwhile, Blaugrana attacker Raphinha is also under consideration.

While the Blues have several attackers on their shortlist, Palmer is emerging as a serious option. Pochettino's side are hopeful of getting a deal across the line for the youngster.