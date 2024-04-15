Chelsea make £51m offer to sign Tottenham target compared to Real Madrid's Toni Kroos: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly tabled a £51 million offer for Teun Koopmeiners whose agent compares the Tottenham Hotspur target to Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos.

Italian outlet Sport Mediaset (via TBR Football) reports that the Blues have sent the offer to Serie A side Atalanta ahead of the summer. They appear to be looking to steal a march on Spurs and Liverpool who have also been keeping tabs.

Koopmeiners, 26, was a standout performer for Gian Piero Gasperini's side as they beat Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders. He excelled in a stunning 3-0 victory at Anfield in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal (April 11).

That's one of many eye-catching performances that have alerted Chelsea to the 21-cap Netherlands international. He's appeared 38 times across competitions this season, registering 13 goals and four assists.

Koopmeiners' agent Bert Baving a glowing verdict of Koopmeiners by comparing him to Real Madrid's Kroos. He said (via fcinternews.it):

"It's always difficult to make comparisons, but he is a Toni Kroos, Jorginho, Matic or Locatelli type. Except that Teun will score more goals than any of these players."

The Dutchman hinted last month that he could be headed to the Premier League this summer. He suggested he'd be able to deal with the rainy weather in England.

Chelsea may have to see off competition from Tottenham and Liverpool for his services. They need to be cautious with their spending to comply with Financial Fairplay, which could see them cash in on Spurs target Conor Gallagher this summer.

Joe Cole advises Chelsea to target experienced Real Madrid duo Kroos and Luka Modric

Joe Cole wants the Real Madrid heroes at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's vastly youthful squad has shown glimpses of promise this season but is crying out for more experience. This was displayed during their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool (1-0 a.e.t) where they finished regulation time the dominant side.

Mauricio Pochettino has Gallagher, 24, Moises Caicedo, 22, and Enzo Fernandez, 23, as his usual midfield trio. There is a debate regarding the lack of experience within the Blues' squad.

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole named Real Madrid duo Kroos, 34. and Luka Modric, 38, as two potential options. He told talkSPORT:

"I'd be looking to bring in some experienced players who set the tone. I'm thinking is Luka Modric out of [contract]? Does he want to come and play in the Premier League for one more year? Toni Kroos is 34. Does he want to test himself at his age? Coming over here and helping out this young [Chelsea] squad."

Modric's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season. The Croat is regarded as one of the finest playmakers in European football history but has struggled for game time this season. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has started 13 of 26 La Liga games, managing two goals and four assists.

Kroos' current deal also expires this summer but reports indicate he wants to see out his career at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has rolled back the years with inspired performances this season. He's produced one goal and seven assists in 29 La Liga games.

