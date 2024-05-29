Chelsea make approach for 24-year-old goalkeeper, could face competition from Premier League rivals: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly approached Diogo Costa about a move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The FC Porto goalkeeper is also on other Premier League giants' radars including reigning champions Manchester City.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti reports that the west Londoners will look to sign a new shot-stopper. Porto are open to selling Costa this summer who has three years left on his contract at the Estado do Dragao.

Costa has impressed throughout his time at Porto including this past season. The 20-cap Portugal international made 45 appearances across competitions, keeping 17 clean sheets.

The Swiss-born goalkeeper is good with his feet and an excellent shot-stopper. He set the record for the highest number of penalties saved in a row in a UEFA Champions League group stage (3).

Chelsea signed two goalkeepers last summer with Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic arriving at Stamford Bridge. They've been tussling it out for the No.1 jersey but it appears the west Londoners aren't trusting either of them.

Enzo Maresca is set to take over and could be eyeing a more dependable goalkeeper on the ball. The Italian coach had this with Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen while guiding Leicester City to the EFL Championship title last season.

City could dent Maresca's plans to sign Costa as they are also keeping tabs on the Portuguese. Reports claim that Ederson is being lined up for a move to the Saudi Pro League, meaning a replacement is needed.

"World-class potential" - Diogo Dalot gave an insight into Chelsea target Diogo Costa

Diogo Dalot is a fan of the Chelsea target.

Costa is a goalkeeper Diogo Dalot knows well having come through the youth ranks at Porto with him. The Manchester United star spoke glowingly about the Chelsea target when he was linked with the Red Devils last summer (via GOAL):

"I grew up with him, he’s my friend, there’s a great relationship between us and I know perfectly well that he has the capacity to one day be world-class... He shows at Porto that he is a differential goalkeeper and has helped the club a lot. If he continues there, I’ll be extremely happy. If he leaves, I hope he has the greatest success in the world."

Costa has caught the eye while performing for Porto in the Champions League in recent years. He was impressive in his side's elimination to Arsenal in this season's last 16 despite losing 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw.

The two-time Liga Portugal Goalkeeper of the Year will likely be Selecao das Quinas' No.1 at this summer's European Championships. He kept six clean sheets in seven qualifying games.