Chelsea make 'big moves' in talks to sign 2 players who would cost around £115 million together: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made contact for two players who could cost the club around £115 million together. As claimed by Express Sport, Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko have emerged as the two priority targets for new Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

The west London giants sparked controversy by parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season despite a strong end to the campaign. The Argentine led Chelsea to a sixth-placed finish in an up and down season but was axed by Todd Boehly.

Enzo Maresca, who helped Leiecester City achieve promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship, has been appointed as Pochettino's replacement. The Italian manager is thought to be keen on bolstering his attack and will be backed by the board.

Trending

As per the report, the Blues have reached out to the entourages of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Olise is reportedly valued at £60 million by Palace while Sesko has a £55 million release clause in his deal at RB Leipzig.

Olise was formerly on the books of Chelsea as an academy player and left in 2016 but has since become a star at Crystal Palace. He was heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge last year but ended up staying at Selhurst Park and even signed a new deal.

The Frenchman spent a major chunk of the last season on the sidelines due to injury but did well when he was available. He scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 19 appearances for Crystal Palace last season.

Sesko, on the other hand, is one of the most coveted young strikers on the planet and has been linked with a host of clubs. The Slovenia international, also linked with Arsenal, scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 42 appearances for Leipzig last season.

Chelsea join Bayern Munich in pursuit of Bundesliga defender: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to go head-to-head with Bayern Munich for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. The Germany international has been heavily linked with a switch to the Allianz Arena but the Blues have now entered the race.

Tah had a spectacular season for Xabi Alonso's side as they clinched the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal undefeated. The 28-year-old not only helped Leverkusen keep 21 clean sheets but also scored six goals and provided one assist.

Chelsea are in the market to bolster their backline and are seeking an experienced defender to replace Thiago Silva. The Brazil international is set to leave the London giants with his contract expiring and will join his boyhood club Fluminense.