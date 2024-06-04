Chelsea join Bayern Munich in the race to sign Bundesliga star: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to rival Bayern Munich in pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. The German defender has been heavily expected to join Vincent Kompany's Bavarians but the Premier League giants have come into the equation.

SPORTBILD's Christian Falk reports that Bayern are specifically interested in Tah but the Blues are also keeping tabs. He enjoyed a fine season under Xabi Alonso, appearing 48 times across competitions.

Tah, 28, helped Leverkusen keep 21 clean sheets and chipped in with six goals and one assist. He was key as Die Werkself went unbeaten to win the Bundesliga title. The former Hamburg youngster is also impressing on the international stage, earning 24 caps for Germany.

Chelsea are set to overhaul their defense this summer following the departure of Thiago Silva. The veteran Brazilian defender is departing when his contract expires and rejoining Fluminense.

The Blues are already headed towards their first signing since Enzo Maresca replaced Mauricio Pochettino. Tosin Adarabioyo has reportedly undergone a medical ahead of a free transfer after his Fulham contract ran out.

Chelsea's intentions to rebuild evidently don't stop there, as they set their sights on Tah. Trevoh Chalobah could make way with Fulham interested in signing the English centre-back.

Tah has a year left on his contract, which is why Leverkusen are under pressure to sell. Bayern appeared to be leading the race but they now face competition from the west London outfit.

Tosin Adarabioyo is reportedly excited to join Chelsea and play under Enzo Maresca

Tosin Adarabioyo is set to become Enzo Maresca's first signing.

Adarabioyo's arrival is moving ever closer and Chelsea look to have beaten Newcastle United to his signature. The Magpies were also interested but he received a better proposal from the Stamford Bridge heavyweights.

The Manchester-born centre-back impressed at Fulham last season. He appeared 25 times across competitions, helping his side keep six clean sheets while chipping in with two goals.

Adarabioyo will be reunited with Maresca once a deal is finalized. He was playing in Manchester City's academy, while the Italian was a coach at the Eithad.

English journalist Simon Phillips highlighted Adarabioyo's excitement ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge and to play under Maresca. He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"Pending new signing Tosin Adarabioyo also has some, albeit very small, experience of Maresca, and sources have said he is also excited to work with him and has only heard top things about Maresca from within the Manchester City circles."

Maresca impressed in charge of Leicester City last season, guiding the Foxes straight back to the Premier League. They won 31 of 46 games, finishing with 97 points. The former Cityzens assistant earned praise for his trust in youth talent.