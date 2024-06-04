Chelsea willing to sell defender to Premier League rivals as Tosin Adarabioyo's arrival edges closer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell Trevoh Chalobah to Fulham as they prepare for Tosin Adarabioyo's arrival. The English defender is undergoing a medical with the Blues after leaving the Cottagers because his contract expired.

Sky Sport journalist Rudy Galetti reports that Fulham are in talks with their London rivals for Chalobah. The 24-year-old looks to be their direct replacement for Adarabioyo.

Chelsea are willing to sell Chalobah for around €25–30 million. He endured a difficult period last season due to constant injury issues and a lack of game time.

Chalobah impressed when returning to full fitness under Mauricio Pochettino. He made 17 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep three clean sheets.

The young Englishman seemingly hasn't won over the Blues' co-owners, who are looking to cash in. He still has four years left on his contract with the option of a further year.

The three-cap England U21 international has been with the west London giants since his youth days. He spent loan spells at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield, and Ligue 1 side FC Lorient during his development.

Chelsea concentrated their efforts on signing Adarabioyo, who was a standout performer for Fulham last season. The Manchester City academy graduate made 25 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep six clean sheets. He also chipped in with two goals.

Chelsea are reportedly set to beat Newcastle United to Adarabioyo's signature

Newcastle United were also interested in signing Tosin Adarabioyo as a free agent.

Adarabioyo's availability not only attracted Chelsea but also Newcastle United. The Magpies were seemingly leading the race weeks ago. The Blues reportedly made an improved proposal to the young Englishman last week and the deal advanced quickly, per The Daily Mail.

The Manchester-born centre-back has undergone a medical with the Stamford Bridge giants. He's set to become Enzo Maresca's first signing since taking over from Pochettino.

Adarabioyo is viewed as Thiago Silva's replacement after the veteran Brazilian defender bid farewell two weeks ago. He's returned to Brazilian outfit Fluminense after his contract with Chelsea expired.

The Blues dealt with defensive issues last season that led to a topsy-turvy Premier League campaign. Pochettino tinkered with his backline throughout, with the likes of Levi Colwill, Chalobah, and Benoit Badiashile coming in and out of his side.

Adarabioyo's arrival raises question marks over Wesley Fofana. The French defender has been plagued with serious injury issues throughout his time at Stamford Bridge.