Chelsea make 'crazy' €40m plus Edouard Mendy bid for goalkeeper who secured free transfer last summer: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made a crazy offer to sign Inter Milan star Andre Onana. The Blues are looking for a new goalkeeper in the summer as their squad rebuild continues.

As per Sport Mediaset journalist Marco Barzaghi, Chelsea are interested in the former Ajax goalkeeper. He claims that they are ready to offer Edouard Mendy and €40 million in exchange for the Inter Milan star.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



Sensational stuff from Edouard Mendy tonight! #MUNCHE Sensational stuff from Edouard Mendy tonight! ⛔️ ⛔️ ⛔️Sensational stuff from Edouard Mendy tonight! 👏 #MUNCHE https://t.co/hubqsuRsj4

The Italian journalist added that the San Siro side are expecting a bid for their goalkeeper and said:

"After Onana's convincing performances, according to English sources, Chelsea strongly targeting the Nerazzurri goalkeeper, and to convince the management of the beloved player, they would have made a crazy offer: Mendy plus €40m in compensation."

Onana joined Inter Milan on a free transfer after running down his contract at Ajax. He was a target for the Blues before they signed Mendy and was banned for 12 months by UEFA after testing positive for Furosemide. It was later reduced to 9 months after an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Do Chelsea have Edouard Mendy replacement ready?

Chelsea are reportedly lining up David Raya as their next goalkeeper. The Brentford star is entering the final 12 months of his deal soon and has rejected two contract offers from the Premier League side.

Thomas Frank has confirmed contracts have been rejected and told the media:

"I think if he turns it down twice then unfortunately that's a signal. We made two really good offers but that's fine, it's a free world. We can't force anyone. That said, David has been amazing for us, coming from Blackburn three-and-a-half years ago."

He added:

"In the first season, for me, he was the best 'keeper in the Championship and then was involved in the play-off final. He made a mistake there but we told him, 'you will come back stronger' and the year after, we did it. He has taken that form into the Premier League and I think he's one of the best 'keepers in this league right now. He's a top character."

The Brentford manager wants £40 million for the goalkeeper and continued:

"I hope he will stay forever but it looks like it could be difficult with the contract situation. He must be at least £40m plus. If he had three years it would be £70m. How much was Kepa? He is at least as good as him."

Chelsea are confident about Kepa Arrizabalaga again, while contract talks with Mendy have stalled.

Poll : 0 votes