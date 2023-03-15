Chelsea make decision regarding Romelu Lukaku's future following his unsuccessful loan spell at Inter Milan - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made a decision regarding the future of Romelu Lukaku following his unsuccessful loan spell with Inter Milan.

The Belgium international looks set to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer after Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta's announcement.

Marotta has confirmed that the former Manchester United man will return to Chelsea this summer. The striker has not been at his best during his loan spell with the Nerazzurrri. As quoted by The Daily Star, he said:

"I want to underline it was a one-season loan, so he will go back to Chelsea. In Lukaku’s case his physicality and fitness are the key elements of his game. He is not at 100 per cent, he is not yet the same Lukaku that we saw in previous years."

However, as reported by 90Min, the Blues have absolutely no intention of having Lukaku back in their squad for next season.

The west London outfit are believed to be looking to send him back to Inter Milan for another loan spell. The Serie A giants will be more than happy to have the Belgian back at the club despite his poor season at the San Siro this time around.

They are believed to be looking for lesser financial commitments involved in any potential deal though.

Lukaku himself is understood to be willing to defer some of his wages in order to return to Inter on loan as he fears being frozen out if he returns to Chelsea.

The Belgium international has endured a forgettable season with Inter this time around, having scored just five goals in 18 games. He has struggled with injury problems this season, having missed 21 games this season through hamstring and knee issues.

Owen Hargreaves praises Chelsea and Liverpool linked defender

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Chelsea and Liverpool target Josko Gvardiol can become the best centre-back in the world.

Gvardiol was part of the RB Leipzig side who were hammered 7-0 by Manchester City on Tuesday night (March 15) in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite his side suffering a humiliating loss, Hargreaves has tipped the Croatia international to become the best defender in the world in the years to come. He told BT Sport:

“I think the boys said it, three centre backs in the studio before, all top players. He [Gvardiol], I think, is an absolute top one. I think he’ll be the best centre-back in the world one day. He’s learned a lot today, and probably wouldn’t mind playing in a team like this rather than against them.”

Gvardiol has emerged as one of the most coveted young players in world football and has been linked with clubs like Liverpool among others.

