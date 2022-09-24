Chelsea manager Graham Potter wants club to sign Italy international - Reports 

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is pushing for the club to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, as per Calciomercatoweb (via 90min).

The Blues' midfield situation is one of interest with the contracts of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho expiring next summer.

A long-term replacement for the duo seems necessary and Barella fits the bill having impressed for Inter in recent seasons.

The Italian has made eight appearances so far this season, scoring two goals and grabbing as many assists.

His previous campaign was impressive, with Barella boasting four goals and 13 assists in 48 appearances.

The Inter midfielder's stock continues to rise with Real Madrid reportedly interested in him replacing the legendary Luka Modric

However, it appears that Potter has earmarked the player as a potential signing next summer.

There are a number of other midfield concerns for the new Chelsea manager alongside Kante and Jorginho's contracts expiring.

Mateo Kovacic has ran into injury issues and has managed just five appearances this season.

The injury curse at Stamford Bridge has seen young midfielder Conor Gallagher handed an opportunity but he has failed to impress.

The Englishman was red-carded in the Blues' 2-1 win over Leicester City on August 27.

The west Londonders did sign Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria on loan with an option to buy.

The move occurred on transfer deadline day whilst Thomas Tuchel was still in charge and it remains to be seen if he will be a long-term signing under Potter.

Chelsea need to match Potter's ideas

Barella is excelling for both Inter and the Italy national team

There has been debate over Chelsea's summer transfer business.

The eight signings all occurred under a manager who was dismissed just days after the window closed.

The Blues spent the most a Premier League side has ever spent with an expenditure of £253.79 million.

New owners Todd Boehly and co, have shown they are ruthless in making decisions at the top of the club.

But they now need to listen to all the advice from the likes of Potter, who has been in football for years.

The owners are seemingly targeting a new football director. This bodes well for Potter and him setting about transforming the side in his own image.

However, that won't be RB Salzburg's Christoph Freund after the Austrian ruled himself out of taking on the role.

Nevertheless, Potter is now looking to build his own Chelsea side and a signing such as Barella would be an astute won.

