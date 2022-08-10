Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel finding it difficult to trust 'unsettled' 23-year-old star - Reports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is not prepared to put his faith in Christian Pulisic despite Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner leaving the Blues, according to The Guardian.

Chelsea have lost two key defenders this summer in the shape of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. However, they also appear to be undergoing a major shake-up in their attack during the ongoing transfer window.

The Blues allowed Romelu Lukaku to re-join Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal earlier this summer. They also confirmed that Timo Werner has returned to RB Leipzig on a permanent deal on Tuesday (August 9).

More attackers could soon be on their way out of Stamford Bridge, with Hakim Ziyech among those who are tipped to leave. Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked the club to allow him to leave the club on loan amidst interest from Borussia Dortmund.

One forward who is still at the club is Pulisic, who joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for around £58 million in 2019. However, his future with the London giants is uncertain as well.

Blues manager Tuchel no longer trusts the United States international, according to the aforementioned source. The player is also said to be 'unsettled' at the Premier League club.

Pulisic has scored 25 goals and provided 19 assists in 116 matches across all competitions for Chelsea so far. The attacker, whose time in London has been plagued by injuries, has struggled to cement his place in the team's best XI.

The 23-year-old started the Blues' Premier League opener against Everton last weekend on the bench. He came on as a substitute after the one-hour mark and produced a lively performance.

Pulisic has his contract with the England club expiring at the end of next season. It now remains to be seen if he can regain Tuchel's trust at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling and Armando Broja to breathe new life into Chelsea's attack?

While Chelsea could see several forwards leave this summer, they have made one major addition to the department. They have roped in Raheem Sterling from league rivals Manchester City for £50 million.

Sterling made his competitive debut for the Blues against Everton on Saturday (August 6). The England international helped his new club earn a 1-0 win in their Premier League opener.

Armando Broja could also breathe new life into Tuchel's attack this season. Unlike Sterling, the 20-year-old is not a new signing and has risen through the ranks at the club's academy over the years.

The Albania international was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea earlier this summer. However, he appears to have a place in Tuchel's plans for the season after clocking 15 minutes of action against Everton.

