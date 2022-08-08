Bundesliga club revive interest in signing Chelsea star: Reports

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi has emerged as a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund once again, according to the Evening Standard.

Chelsea got their 2022-23 campaign off to a winning start, beating Everton 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday (August 6). A penalty from Jorginho late in the first half gave them the win at Goodison Park.

However, the afternoon proved to be a frustrating one for Hudson-Odoi, who was left out of the matchday squad to face Everton. The 21-year-old was hopeful of being involved against the Toffees, but ended up being omitted.

Hudson-Odoi is now increasingly open to securing a loan move away from Stamford Bridge, according to the aforementioned source. There have already been suggestions that he has asked to leave the club.

Juventus have been credited with an interest in signing the England international. Leicester City and Southampton are also seemingly prepared to offer him an option to stay in the Premier League.

It has now emerged that Borussia Dortmund have rekindled their interest in Hudson-Odoi. The Bundesliga club were linked with a move for the attacker last summer, but Chelsea denied him a move.

Hudson-Odoi has made 126 appearances across all competitions since making his senior debut for the Blues. However, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular under Thomas Tuchel.

The Englishman has two more years remaining on his contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit. While a loan move has been mooted, the club could look to cash in on him now, as per the report.

It now remains to be seen if Borussia Dortmund intend to step up their interest in Hudson-Odoi. Meanwhile, other clubs are expected to make a move for the player in the coming days.

Could Hudson-Odoi follow in the footsteps of Chelsea teammate?

The Blues are seemingly looking to move a few players on, having already spent £165 million on signings this summer. They have roped in Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina.

Timo Werner is now in line to put an end to his two-year association with the club. The Germany international is tipped to return to former club RB Leipzig for an initial sum of around £30 million.

Hudson-Odoi could follow in Werner's footsteps by moving to the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Marcos Alonso, who asked to be left out of the squad to face Everton to avoid an injury, is edging closer to joining Barcelona, as per the report.

