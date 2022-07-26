Chelsea star set to hold talks with club over future amid interest from 2 clubs: Reports

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is expected to hold further talks with the Blues this week in an attempt to resolve his future, according to The Daily Express.

Broja enjoyed a breakthrough season while on loan at Premier League club Southampton in 2021-22. He scored nine goals and provided one assist from 38 appearances across all competitions for the Saints.

The 20-year-old has now returned to Chelsea after gaining valuable Premier League experience at St. Mary's. However, the centre-forward's future remains in the air ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

West Ham United have been heavily linked with a move for Broja during the ongoing transfer window. The Irons were said to be closing in on signing the striker, but have turned their attention towards Gianluca Scamacca.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano ⚒️



Scamacca agreed personal terms, so deal off for Armando Broja as of now. West Ham are set to sign Gianluca Scamacca. Full agreement finally in place with Sassuolo. €36m plus €6m add ons, 10% sell on clause.⚒️ #WHUFC Scamacca agreed personal terms, so deal off for Armando Broja as of now. West Ham are set to sign Gianluca Scamacca. Full agreement finally in place with Sassuolo. €36m plus €6m add ons, 10% sell on clause. 🚨⚒️ #WHUFCScamacca agreed personal terms, so deal off for Armando Broja as of now. https://t.co/66Q3hnn1n6

Everton and Newcastle United, though, remain interested in signing the Albania international, according to the aforementioned source. The Magpies want to take him on a loan deal, while Frank Lampard's side are yet to open talks for him.

As the Premier League duo continue to be linked with a move for Broja, the youngster is keen to resolve his future. The Daily Express has tipped him to sit down for talks with Chelsea as he looks to get clarity over his future.

Having spent the last two seasons on loan at Vitesse and Southampton, Broja is not interested in another temporary move, as per the report. However, the Blues have been reluctant to sanction a permanent transfer for him.

Thomas Tuchel's side have allowed Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on loan this summer, while Timo Werner could also leave. The Albanian is thus a part of the club's thinking if the report is to be believed.

Darren Bent urges Chelsea to give Broja a chance

It appears Chelsea are yet to make a final decision regarding Broja's immediate future. However, former Tottenham Hotspur star Darren Bent has urged the Blues to make the 20-year-old their number 9 ahead of Kai Havertz next term. He said:

“Why have they not brought Broja back? He’s a perfect centre-forward. It looks like they are going to let him go. Give him a go. If they create chances for him, he will score goals. He showed that at Southampton. I think he should be their No.9. At No.9, I’d play him ahead of Havertz.”

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ



(@talkSPORT) Darren Bent: "Why have #Chelsea not brought Armando Broja back? He's a perfect centre-forward. It looks like they are going to let him go. Give him a go. If they create chances for him, he will score goals. He showed that at Southampton." Darren Bent: "Why have #Chelsea not brought Armando Broja back? He's a perfect centre-forward. It looks like they are going to let him go. Give him a go. If they create chances for him, he will score goals. He showed that at Southampton."(@talkSPORT)

It remains to be seen if Tuchel will give Broja a chance next season instead of signing a replacement for Lukaku.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far