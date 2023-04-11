Chelsea and Manchester United dealt transfer blow as top transfer target wants to join Bayern Munich this summer: Reports

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, is reportedly interested in joining Bayern Munich.

Osimhen, 24, has elevated himself to one of the most lethal finishers in the world with his fine performances for Luciano Spalletti's outfit in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has helped his side launch a shock Serie A title push with his league-high 21 goals from just 23 appearances so far.

A mobile attacker blessed with pace and finishing, the 23-cap Nigeria international has also guided Napoli to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals this term. He has scored four goals in five games in the competition so far.

Osimhen has attracted interest from a host of big clubs of late. The £134 million-rated star has popped up on Chelsea and Manchester United's transfer radar, according to Foot Mercato.

Taking to Twitter, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg shared an update on Osimhen's preferred destination amid growing interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United. He wrote:

"The 24-year-old top striker would definitely join Bayern in summer! Confirmed again and today. Bayern bosses like him a lot. His management and the player are aware of it. More talks could follow in the next weeks. It's all about the price and [Thomas] Tuchel."

Osimhen, who has a contract until June 2025 at Gli Azzurri, has netted 53 goals and laid out 14 assists in 91 overall appearances for Napoli.

Former Manchester United ace Paul Parker urges Chelsea to hire former PSG manager

Speaking to SpilXperten, ex-Manchester United defender Paul Parker urged Chelsea to appoint former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino as their full-time manager next season. He said:

"They should do everything in their power to get Pochettino. He is the perfect manager for them. Many were criticising him after he left PSG, which is miserable. That club is outrageous and if you're not winning the Champions League, you're going to be sacked."

Sharing his thoughts on the Argentine tactician, Parker continued:

"He did amazingly well during his time at Tottenham though. He got them into the top four, he took them to the Champions League final and the fans absolutely loved him. He plays entertaining football and he could do big things at Chelsea from next season."

The Blues named Frank Lampard as their interim boss until the end of the ongoing campaign following Graham Potter's exit earlier this month.

