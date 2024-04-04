Chelsea and Manchester United eyeing move for 28-year-old Real Madrid star - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are both reportedly interested in signing 28-year-old Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Frenchman joined Los Blancos in 2019 on a six-year contract and has won La Liga twice (2019–20 and 2021–22), the Supercopa de España three times (2019–20, 2021–22, and 2023–24), the 2022–23 Copa del Rey, the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League, and the 2022 UEFA Super Cup.

With Mendy approaching the final year of his contract this summer, rumors have surfaced that Real Madrid are eyeing Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies as a potential signing for the upcoming transfer window.

If Real reach an agreement with Davies, Mendy would likely get a backup role for the club. However, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has always regarded the Frenchman as one of the best in the game, and the club will reportedly offer him a new contract.

Chelsea and Manchester United will be attempting to sign Ferland Mendy if he is made available in the transfer window, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Blues started the season with a surplus of left-backs but are likely to sell English footballer Lewis Hall and Dutch footballer Ian Maatsen this summer. They are also reportedly open to offers for Spanish footballer Marc Cucurella. If these potential transfers make it, the club will be left with Ben Chilwell as their sole senior left-back in the squad.

Two of Manchester United's defenders, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, have been injured this season. The Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag is likely to sign new players to strengthen the team's defense.

Chelsea's current standing in the Premier League

Chelsea are currently standing 12th on the Premier League table with 40 points. They had three draws and two wins in the last five matches. They drew 2-2 against Burnley in their last fixture on March 30, 2024.

The Blues have over five injuries in the squad, including Wesley Fofana, Roméo Lavia, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Christopher Nkunku, Levi Colwill, and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea will play against Manchester United on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at their home ground of Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. The Blues will be facing Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on April 20, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.

Poll : Which team should sign Ferland Mendy in the summer? Chelsea Man United 1 votes View Discussion