Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus transfer target will cost at least £42 million - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly been told to pay £42 million for Aurelien Tchouameni. AS Monaco are rumored to be willing to sell their prized asset but are unwilling to budge on the price tag.

As per a report in Tuttosport, Monaco are open to letting Tchouameni leave next summer. The Frenchman is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United, while reports suggest Juventus and PSG have also shown interest.

Chelsea have been chasing Tchouameni for the last couple of transfer windows but have reportedly not made an official offer. Cesc Fabregas has also touted his team-mate to join his former club but believes he needs to take his time before switching to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea @ouggi Manchester United plan to scout Monaco's highly-rated French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21, as they step up their search for a replacement for 28-year-old France star Paul Pogba . (Football Insider) Manchester United plan to scout Monaco's highly-rated French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21, as they step up their search for a replacement for 28-year-old France star Paul Pogba. (Football Insider)

Manchester United are also looking to sign a midfielder with Paul Pogba's future in the balance. Moreover, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic as well.

Tchouameni flattered by Chelsea and Manchester United links

Aurelien Tchouameni has admitted he is flattered by the transfer talks but is focusing on AS Monaco at the moment. The Frenchman claims he needs to keep performing on the pitch for the transfers to take place eventually, and he cannot let the rumors affect his game. Tchouameni told L’Equipe:

"My father called me, we talked about everything and he told me that I was on the front page of Marca. I went on Twitter and saw for myself I told him it was cool, but what does it actually matter? It doesn't. The front page of Marca will not define me or allow me to perform well in matches."

The Chelsea and Manchester United target added:

"It's not real life, but it is the media world, the football business. They talk about me today but tomorrow, they'll be talking about another. In the dressing room, they put the cover up and laughed' 'Oh, you're leaving us already?'. It's flattering, but I don't wake up in the morning thinking about it."

Real Madrid Türkiye 🇹🇷 @Rmcf__Tr Aurélien Tchouaméni: "Paris'te bir gün uyandığımda telefonumda bir sürü cevapsız çağrı gördüm. Babam 'Marca'nın kapağında sen varsın' dedi. Twitter'a girip olayı kontrol ettim. Gururlandım ancak üzerinde fazla durmadım." Aurélien Tchouaméni: "Paris'te bir gün uyandığımda telefonumda bir sürü cevapsız çağrı gördüm. Babam 'Marca'nın kapağında sen varsın' dedi. Twitter'a girip olayı kontrol ettim. Gururlandım ancak üzerinde fazla durmadım." https://t.co/g8nwdDZZkP

Tchouameni is not new to rumors of him joining a big club and has admitted he is used to rumors about him in the papers.

"When I started in Bordeaux, the media were already wondering every summer if Aurelien Tchouameni was going to move to a bigger club. In 2018, they were already talking about Juventus or Milan. I know for a fact that what is true in October is not necessarily what's true in June. If I start to think that I'm going to leave, it will show directly in my performances on the pitch."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to make an approach in January to try and secure a deal for the Frenchman before other clubs swoop in next summer.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra