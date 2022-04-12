Chelsea and Manchester United keeping eye on €70 million-rated forward accused of bringing ‘bad atmosphere’ to current club: Reports

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United are believed to be keeping an eye on Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane's situation. As per Fichajes, the Bavarian giants are growing increasingly frustrated by the antics of the former Manchester City star.

The Spanish media outlet has reported that Bayern Munich are not happy with the 'bad atmosphere' created by the 26-year-old in the dressing room. The Bundesliga holders consider Sane a key player but the player's attitude is making them consider the future of the talented German international.

The fleet-footed winger could not hide his frustration when he was substituted by Julian Nagelsmann on Saturday in a 1-0 win against Augsburg. As per Fichajes, his antics have not gone unnoticed by the Bayern hierarchy and their stance is clear that the club comes before the player.

Sane has enjoyed his season for Bayern Munich this time out, having scored 14 goals and created 15 in 40 outings across all competitions.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Leroy Sané has been directly involved in 12 goals in 8 #UCL matches this season (6 goals, 6 assists). He is only the second player to register 5+ goals and 5+ assists in a UCL campaign since detailed data collection began in 2003/04 (Roberto Firmino 10G and 7A in 2017/18) Leroy Sané has been directly involved in 12 goals in 8 #UCL matches this season (6 goals, 6 assists). He is only the second player to register 5+ goals and 5+ assists in a UCL campaign since detailed data collection began in 2003/04 (Roberto Firmino 10G and 7A in 2017/18) https://t.co/L9bX5RXXnW

However, his form has taken a dip in recent weeks and has coincided with his poor attitude on and off the pitch.

Fichajes has revealed that a host of clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are all monitoring the situation of the former Schalke star. Sane previously had a brilliant spell in the Premier League with Manchester City between 2016 and 2020.

During his time at the Etihad, the German won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups and two Community Shields. A former PFA Young Player of the Year winner, Sane could be tempted by the prospect of making a return to the Premier League.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United could benefit from having a player of Sane's caliber in their ranks.

Chelsea or Manchester United - Which will be a better move for the German?

Chelsea would certainly be the more attractive option for Sane in the Premier League if he decides to quit Bayern Munich.

The Blues have a German manager in Thomas Tuchel and are believed to be looking for reinforcements in the form of wingers. Sane could prove to be the much-needed solution to the European champions' lack of creativity and consistency down the flanks.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been going through a rough patch for some time now and it is uncertain when they will return to their usual levels. Sane is also a former Manchester City star. This will make a move to Old Trafford unlikely due to the rivalry between the two clubs.

