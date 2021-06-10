Chelsea match PSG's €60m bid for Serie A star – Reports

Chelsea have reportedly matched PSG's bid for Achraf Hakimi. The Blues are keen to get the players Thomas Tuchel wants in the summer and have set their sights on the Inter Milan star.

As per Sky Italy, Chelsea have made a €60 million bid to sign Schraf Hakimi. The Inter Milan star is a PSG target as well. The Ligue 1 side had made a similar bid for the player earlier this week.

Reports suggested Achraf Hakimi had agreed to personal terms with PSG, but his agent Alejandro Camano has denied the rumors. He added that they are not in talks with PSG and the Moroccan is happy at Inter Milan.

"There are no negotiations with PSG, there's nothing in it at the moment. We have no agreement with the French club over personal terms. He is happy at Inter. It's a difficult moment for everyone," said Alejandro Camano.

BREAKING: Chelsea have matched Paris Saint-Germain’s €60m (£56.1m) offer for Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 9, 2021

This is not the first time Achraf Hakimi's agent has rejected rumors about his client leaving Inter Milan. Earlier this year, when reports of PSG's interest began to surface, Camano was quick to dismiss them.

"He is happy at Inter with [former Chelsea manager] Conte, who is an excellent coach. Conte's style of play suits Achraf and I think he will end up improving a lot because of this experience with the Nerazzurri," said Alejandro Camano.

Arsenal urged to sign Chelsea target

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to sign Chelsea target Achraf Hakimi this summer. He believes the Moroccan star will not be cheap to sign but would be worth the money. Campbell told Football Insider:

"Arsenal are in the market for a right-back and Hakimi is a brilliant player. I think the club will tread very carefully when they look at who to sign this summer. Will Inter Milan even sell Hakimi? They are looking great. Going after players that are performing at the peak is always difficult. If the club see him as the best choice, though, they have got to go all out for him."

Arsenal are ready to let go of Hector Bellerin this summer and the Gunners are said to be on the lookout for a replacement. However, they are yet to make any advances after losing out on Emi Buendia to Aston Villa.

