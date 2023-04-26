Chelsea midfielder approached by Austria to switch national team - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has reportedly been approached by Austria to switch allegiances from England.

Chukwuemeka, 19, is eligible to play for England, Austria and Nigeria. However, he has represented the Three Lions 24 times at U18, U19 and U20 level. He recently captained their U20s in a 3-0 win over Chile in September.

Despite having represented England, talkSPORT reports that Ralf Rangnick's Austria is trying to convince him to switch nationalities. Former Manchester United interim boss Rangnick is renowned for his development of youth players. He helped oversee Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho's introduction to the Red Devils' first team.

Chukwuemeka arrived at Chelsea last summer from Aston Villa for £20 million. He has featured 11 times in the Premier League this season. His eligibility for Austria comes from being born in Eisenstadt. Meanwhile, both his parents are Nigerian, and he moved to England at a young age.

It remains to be seen if Chukwuemeka will consider switching nationalities. However, if he does, it won't be the first time England would have been snubbed by eligible players.

Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala decided to play for Germany despite playing for the Three Lions at U21, U17, U16 and U15 level. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha earned two caps for England's senior team before switching to Cote d'Ivoire.

Chelsea's Mason Mount gives an update on his surgery

Mason Mount looks likely to miss the rest of the season.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has essentially been ruled out for the rest of the season with a pelvic injury. He went under the knife to undergo a minor procedure to relieve the pain.

Blues caretaker boss Frank Lampard admitted this week that Mount's chances of playing again this season are slim (via Absolute Chelsea):

“Potential for the last game of the season but probably not."

Lampard added:

“Mason has been carrying this pelvic injury for quite a while; it pre-dates myself. We’ve been trying, and the medical staff have been trying, but we’ve got to the stage now where he’ll have a minor surgery."

Mount has now uploaded a post on Instagram updating fans on his recovery. He posted a snap of himself with a thumbs-up while in the hospital bed, writing:

“Had a minor procedure yesterday to sort out a discomfort I had for a while. Everything went well, and I’m feeling good. Time to rest but can’t wait to get back to training in the coming weeks!"

Speculation continues to grow over Mount's future, with a departure from Chelsea expected.

Liverpool are reportedly favourites to sign the English attacker, who has just under a year left on his contract. He has endured a difficult season due to a lack of form, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 35 games across competitions.

