Chelsea could miss out on transfer as Newcastle take lead in race to sign midfielder: Reports

Newcastle United are leading the race ahead of Chelsea for France international and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

The Magpies are set for a huge summer in the transfer window following their big-money takeover in November 2021 by PIF of Saudi Arabia.

According to Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport (as per The Star), Juventus central-midfielder Rabiot could be available for as little as £13 million. This would represent terrific value for a 27-year-old who made 45 appearances for the Old Lady across the campaign.

Rabiot has just over a year left on his current deal and both Premier League clubs could battle it out on the wages offered.

If the Frenchman does decide to move to Chelsea, he could face plenty of competition in the centre of the park. The likes of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, as well as returning youngsters Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour, are all set to fight for the place.

Following a turbulent season at Stamford Bridge, the Blues are now free to spend again after confirming Todd Boehly's £4.25 billion takeover.

Rabiot and Thomas Tuchel may have some bridges to build. Gianluca Di Marzio reported that the pair dramatically fell out at Paris Saint-Germain, to the point where the midfielder was banned from the Parisians' dressing room.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel issues promise to Conor Gallagher

The 22-year-old midfielder has enjoyed an incredibly successful on-loan season at London rivals Crystal Palace, but questions remain about his long-term future.

Gallagher was this week nominated for the PFA 'Young Player of the Year' award and has once again been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad.

As per Fan Nation, Tuchel has informed the Chelsea youth academy product of his plans for next season and will return to the club for pre-season training in July. The report, with Football.Nation reporting that the German boss has told the midfielder that he "will not be a bit-part player next season."

While on international duty, Gallagher refused to be drawn into discussing his future, as he told the press:

"I have not really had time to think about it to be honest. The long season at (Crystal) Palace has only just finished really and then I have come here with England. I am going to be honest that’s all I am thinking about, the next four games here. I want to do well. I have not really thought about it."

Great work from Conor Gallagher in training Interception. Finish.Great work from Conor Gallagher in training Interception. Finish.Great work from Conor Gallagher in training 👏 https://t.co/PH8tA3fB2u

