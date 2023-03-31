Chelsea named strong contenders to sign Manchester United target who idolizes Didier Drogba - Reports

Manchester United face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea to sign Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen this summer, according to The Evening Standard.

Osimhen has been pivotal to Napoli's Serie A title push this season, helping them take a 19-point lead atop the standings. He has bagged 21 goals and five assists in 23 top-flight appearances.

The striker's exploits in Italy have attracted attention from elite clubs across Europe. Manchester United, who are on the hunt for a big-name goalscorer, have been credited with an interest in him.

Osimhen initially popped up on the Red Devils' radar during his stint with Ligue 1 club LOSC Lille. Although the forward moved to Naples in 2020, the Old Trafford outfit continued to track him.

Manchester United are said to be prepared to step up their long-term interest in the Nigeria international this summer. However, they're not the only club keen on acquiring Osimhen's services.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea are strong contenders to sign the 24-year-old from Napoli. Like Erik ten Hag's side, the Blues are also on the lookout for a centre-forward ahead of the summer.

Napoli, meanwhile, are under no pressure to sell Osimhen, as he's contracted to them till 2025. They also shelled out an initial sum of €70 million to land him from Lille in 2020.

Gli Azzurri would, thus, only sanction a transfer for the Nigerian if they receive a very tempting offer. As per the report, they want a fee between €100-150 million for him this summer.

Such a sum is huge even for clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United who are known for their financial muscle. Hence, it remains to be seen if they will step up their interest in Osimhen.

Chelsea could have advantage over Manchester United in Victor Osimhen pursuit

Chelsea could have an advantage over Manchester United in the race to sign Victor Osimhen, as the striker idolized Blues legend Didier Drogba as a child. The Napoli star recently expressed his admiration for the Ivorian, saying:

"Didier Drogba is my idol. I loved watching him play as a kid. I always wanted to be like him!"

Osimhen could be tempted by the prospect of following Drogba in joining the Blues. The Red Devils, meanwhile, reportedly regard Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane as an alternative for the former Lille striker.

