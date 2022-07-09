Chelsea in negotiations with five defenders - Reports

Chelsea are in negotiations with five defenders as they look to reinforce their backline this summer, as per The Telegraph.

Nathan Ake, Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe and Kalidou Koulibaly are all reportedly on the radar of the Stamford Bridge outfit. The departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have left Thomas Tuchel in dire need of defensive recruits.

The Blues are reportedly in talks with Manchester City to sign Ake, 27, with the Dutch centre-back having agreed on personal terms. Ake rose through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge, making 17 appearances for the west London side before leaving in 2017 for AFC Bournemouth. The Dutchman could be set to return to Chelsea, although City are demanding around £45 million for the centre-back.

The Blues have a long-standing interest in Sevilla defender Kounde, 23, and are still in talks over a potential move for the Frenchman. Sevilla director Monchi has invited the Stamford Bridge side to make their move, rubbishing claims that Barcelona are in talks to sign the centre-back.

De Ligt, 22, is highly sought-after with both Chelsea and Bayern Munich eager to sign the Dutchman. However, it seems that the player's preference is to join the Bundesliga champions despite Thomas Tuchel's side showing a keen interest. The former Ajax captain impressed in Turin last season, making 42 appearances for Juventus.

De Ligt's potential move to Bayern could affect Chelsea's pursuit of Napoli defender Koulibaly. The Senegalese centre-back is another name on Tuchel's list but he could end up joining Juventus as De Ligt's replacement.

Paris Saint-Germain's Kimpembe also seems to also be an option. However, the potential move for the Frenchman may rest on the Ligue 1 champions' pursuit of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

Nathan Ake closes to joining Chelsea and why De Ligt could be the fan favorite at Stamford Bridge

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Given that Chelsea are reportedly in negotiations for the five defenders this summer, it can be expected that at least two will arrive in west London.

The departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have left a hefty void in Thomas Tuchel's backline.

Which of the five arrives at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen, although at present Nathan Ake seems the most likely acquisition.

Matthijs de Ligt would likely be the fan favorite given his meteoric rise in European football.

The Dutch defender embodies leadership qualities alongside having been a constant prescence in Juventus' defense over the years.

