Chelsea target has 'verbal agreement' to join European giants: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly in the race to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has also been heavily linked with Chelsea this summer.

De Ligt, whose current deal at the Allianz Stadium expires in 2024, has been linked with a host of clubs this summer. Last month, Chelsea were said to be in pole position to acquire the services of the centre-back, as per Calciomercato.

The 22-year-old shot to fame with his towering performances for his boyhood club Ajax. He became the youngest captain to lead a side into the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 at the age of 19.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News de Ligt: Next to Bayern, twitter.com/plettigoal/sta… Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Exclusive News De Ligt: Bayern wants him & @Sky_Marc Exclusive News De Ligt: Bayern wants him & #deLigt wants to join Bayern! Talks with Nagelsmann & Salihamidzic impressed him! Negotiations between Bayern/Juve have started. Talks are good. But: He‘s very expensive. Transfer fee expected between €60-80m. @SkySports 🚨Exclusive News De Ligt: Bayern wants him & #deLigt wants to join Bayern! Talks with Nagelsmann & Salihamidzic impressed him! Negotiations between Bayern/Juve have started. Talks are good. But: He‘s very expensive. Transfer fee expected between €60-80m. @SkySports @Sky_Marc 🇳🇱 News de Ligt: Next to Bayern, #CFC wants him. In Chelsea they are optimistic to get him due to the high price expectations. Juventus is open for offers around €80m. De Ligt knows about Chelsea’s interest BUT he wants to join Bayern and hopes for an agreement. @SkySportDE ❗️News de Ligt: Next to Bayern, #CFC wants him. In Chelsea they are optimistic to get him due to the high price expectations. Juventus is open for offers around €80m. De Ligt knows about Chelsea’s interest BUT he wants to join Bayern and hopes for an agreement. @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 twitter.com/plettigoal/sta…

According to SPORT1, Bayern Munich have secured a 'verbal agreement' with De Ligt ahead of a permanent move in the ongoing transfer window. The report further states that the Netherlands international prefers a move to Munich as he had "sympathies for Bayern from an early age."

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic wants to enter talks for the defender's signature in the next few days. Juventus, on the other hand, are said to be willing to sell the Dutchman to the highest bidder.

Since joining the Old Lady in 2019, De Ligt has featured in 117 matches across all competitions, registering eight goals and three assists in the process. He played an impressive 3691 minutes last season, scoring three times.

Chelsea interested in signing Benjamin Pavard

The Blues are currently in the market for at least two centre-backs. While Antonio Rudiger joined Real Madrid on a free transfer last month, Andreas Christensen recently left at the end of his contract to join Barcelona. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are also reportedly on their way out of Stamford Bridge (via Metro).

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg, Chelsea are interested in roping in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer. The 26-year-old can function as both a right-back and a centre-back. He featured in 36 matches last season, registering two assists along the way.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also in the pursuit of Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez (via Tenfield) and Torino defender Gleison Bremer (via 90min).

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they have also identified three more defenders as potential targets this summer. They include Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly, Sevilla centre-back Kounde and Manchester City defender Nathan Ake.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far