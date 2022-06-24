Chelsea ‘not going to make an offer’ to sign 23-year-old target at the moment: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly not set to make a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde at the moment, with the Blues targeting two other priority options in defense. Kounde, 23, has been a long-term target for Thomas Tuchel, having been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Express reported last summer that the Blues had agreed a fee with Sevilla for the Frenchman, but a move never came to fruition. Kounde flourished for Julen Lopegui's side last season, making 44 appearances and even scoring three goals.

However, Tuchel doesn't seem to be prioritizing the Sevilla defender this summer, with Gerard Romero reporting that two other defenders are in the Chelsea boss' sights.

One of those is Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, as interest in the Dutch defender continues to grow. De Ligt, 22, is highly sought after having impressed in Serie A this past season. The former Ajax star made 42 appearances for Massimilliano Allegri's side and also scored three goals.

Chelsea have shown an interest in Inter Milan central defender Milan Skriniar. Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Blues are considering trying to hijack Paris Saint-Germain's pursuit of the Slovakian. They may be well placed to do so given that the west London side have just allowed Romelu Lukaku to rejoin the Serie A side on a loan deal.

Chelsea aren't alone in their interest in Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt as other Premier League clubs are keeping tabs. Manchester United, coached by De Ligt's former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, are also linked. Calciomercato reports that United have taken steps to try and lure the Dutchman to Old Trafford in a £60 million deal.

Premier League champions Manchester City are also in the race and are reportedly challenging their rivals' pursuit of the defender.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Matthijs de Ligt want to leave Juventus this summer two seasons before the end of his contract. The Dutchman's representatives and Juve have not reached an agreement over an extension.



He could leave for €80M!



(Source: Matthijs de Ligt want to leave Juventus this summer two seasons before the end of his contract. The Dutchman's representatives and Juve have not reached an agreement over an extension.He could leave for €80M!(Source: @CorSport 🚨 Matthijs de Ligt want to leave Juventus this summer two seasons before the end of his contract. The Dutchman's representatives and Juve have not reached an agreement over an extension. He could leave for €80M! (Source: @CorSport) https://t.co/FUQdGXoyOx

De Ligt has been in talks over a new deal with Juventus with his current contract expiring in June 2024. He had seemed keen to remain in Turin when asked about what his future holds but did explain how he would analyse the "sporting project" of his club.

De Ligt told NOS (via MEN):

“There are ongoing conversations between me and Juventus. Right now I am focused on how I perform on the pitch, once the right moment arrives I will decide to extend or to look further."

He then added:

“I look at the sporting project. Ending fourth in a row for two years in a row is not good enough, Juventus knows this too. So being Juventus, we have to make steps. I’m a Juventus player so I’m focused on that."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the young defender.

