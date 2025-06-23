Chelsea could offer 26-year-old star as part of deal to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly likely to offer Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Brighton & Hove Albion in a swap deal for Joao Pedro, as they are poised to strengthen their attacking options for next season.

Dewsbury-Hall moved to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City last summer along with manager Enzo Maresca. However, the former has found regular game time hard to come by at the west London club. Last season, Dewsbury-Hall made 13 Premier League appearances for the Blues but only started two matches.

With the 2025/26 season approaching, the 26-year-old has fallen further in the pecking order. As per a recent report from talkSPORT, Chelsea offered Dewsbury-Hall along with another Blues player to West Ham in exchange for Mohammed Kudus. The Hammers, however, rejected the bid.

While the Blues have already signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, they are still keen on bolstering their attacking options. Journalist Simon Phillips (via the Chelsea Chronicle) reports that the Blues are very likely to offer Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in a proposed swap deal for Joao Pedro.

It is believed that the arrival of Dario Essugo and the impending return of Andrey Santos on loan from Strasbourg could further make it difficult for Dewsbury-Hall to break into Enzo Maresca’s starting XI next season.

Pedro was one of Brighton’s standout players in the 2024/25 season, ending the Premier League campaign as the player with the most goal contributions (10 goals, six assists). Meanwhile, a report emerged in May that the Blues were preparing a £50 bid to sign the Brazil international.

Joao Pedro is contracted with Brighton until 2028, and his current market value is €50 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Chelsea prioritize Jamie Gittens signing despite rejection – Reports

Chelsea are reportedly still considering Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens as a priority transfer target despite initial rejection. Before the 2025 Club World Cup kicked off, the Blues tried to sign the 20-year-old winger from Dortmund, but their bids were rejected by the Bundesliga side.

According to a report from Evening Standard, Bayern Munich have now joined the race for Gittens after missing out on Florian Wirtz, who joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen on Friday for a reported £100 million plus £16 million in add-ons. The report adds that Bayern’s interest in Gittens will not dissuade Chelsea, who still see the Englishman as their priority target and will hope to reach an agreement with Dortmund ahead of next season.

It is believed that the Blues have already agreed personal terms with Gittens, but a deal is yet to materialize due to disagreement with Dortmund over the transfer fee.

