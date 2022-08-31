Chelsea owner Todd Boehly makes his stance clear on Neymar transfer after PSG offer potential deal: Reports 

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is ready to spend big in a bid to bring Neymar Jr. to Stamford Bridge from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) (via The Express).

According to the Daily Mail, the Parisians have offered the Blues the chance to take one of their crown jewels this summer.

Neymar was the subject of criticism for his performances last season. Many believed that the Brazilian underperformed in the Champions League as PSG crashed out with a loss to Real Madrid in the knockout stages.

However, he has been absolutely phenomenal so far this season, registering eight goals and six assists from their first five games of the season.

As per the aforementioned Express report, the Parisians want to offload players to avoid UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations. Apart from Neymar, the French club might also be open to letting seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi leave the club.

PSG tied down Kylian Mbappe to the club for three more years this summer. They offered the player a mega salary of £650,000 a week, making the Frenchman the highest paid player in the world.

Mbappe looked poised for a move to Real Madrid in the summer but decided to stay in the French capital.

As PSG look to offload players, Chelsea are presented with the chance to sign the Paris club's famous No.10.

The Blues are keen to add attacking depth to their squad after both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku left the club this summer. They returned to their respective former clubs RB Leipzig and Inter Milan.

Todd Boehly has already spent big to acquire the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, and more. Whether the London club decide to make a move for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar remains to be seen.

PSG's stance on Neymar revealed amidst rumors of a move to Chelsea

PSG stars Neymar and Messi

According to another report by The Express, Paris Saint-Germain see news regarding Neymar's move to Chelsea as only rumors. In no shape or form, the French club is interested in letting the Brazilian leave this window.

The Blues, meanwhile, are keen to add an attacker to their arsenal. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is their primary target.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a deal may be struck with Barcelona in the final stretch of the summer transfer window.

