Chelsea plan to offer €57m to sign Brazilian starlet in 2025 - Reports

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are planning to offer around €57 million to sign Estevao Willian in 2025.

The Palmeiras rookie is another youngster coming up in Brazilian football at the moment. He could soon follow the likes of Vitor Roque and his club teammate Endrick for a move to Europe.

According to Romano, the Blues have already agreed personal terms with Willian. They now plan on offering €32 million in transfer fee and €25 million in add-ons to sign Estevao Willian in 2025.

The 17-year-old plays as a right winger and came into prominence with his performances in the Copinha tournament, where he scored four goals and provided two assists in five appearances.

Estevao reportedly has a release clause of €55 million in his contract. However, Chelsea plan on offering more than that sum, which could go up to €60 million, as per UOL.

Estevao Willian has often been likened to Lionel Messi for his mazy style of play. Agent Andre Cury has previously said on the prodigious youngster:

"He is a player similar to Messi, he is a super talent, born in 2007. He is a spsectacle, the next Ballon d'Or winner."

Judging by the recent reports, Estevao could soon be in the Blues' ranks as the Stamford Bridge club continue to build an impressive talent pool. "Messinho", as Estevan is affectionately known as, could soon be set to light up English and European football.

Chelsea's history of signing Brazilian wonderkids

Over the years Chelsea have signed many Brazilian wonderkids. However, not all of them have gone on to become a hit and play a key role for the Blues.

They have recently signed Angelo Gabriel and Andrey Santos, both of whom are on loan. Lucas Piazon was another promising player who joined the Blues in the last decade. Piazon, despite his high ceiling, never fulfilled his potential.

Oscar is another player that the Londoners signed. While the attacking midfielder was inconsistent, he had his moments of brilliance. Fans still remember Oscar's stunning brace in his debut against Juventus in 2012.