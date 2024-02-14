Chelsea planning to axe two high-profile stars at the end of the season: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly planning to part ways with two high-profile players at the end of the season. As reported by Graeme Bailey for HITC Sport, the Blues are considering the future of Raheem Sterling and Thiago Silva.

Sterling joined the west London giants as one of the first big acquisitions of the Todd Boehly era but has not quite been able to live up to his standards. He remains a key player under Mauricio Pochettino but it is understood that he could be offloaded in the summer.

Aged 29, Sterling has plenty of experience at the highest level having played for Liverpool and Manchester City before moving to Chelsea. The four-time Premier League winner has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 30 appearances across competitions this season.

Although Sterling has arguably been one of the better players for the Blues, it has been claimed that he does not fit the club's plans. Chelsea's recruitment department under co-owner Behdad Eghbali focuses more on young players and they are happy to offload the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, Thiago Silva's contract also expires at the end of the season and the Blues are not considering a new deal for the veteran defender. Even at the age of 39, the Brazilian remains almost ever-present at the back.

The former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender has made 29 appearances across competitions this campaign, scoring three times. However, the Blues are looking to build their backline for the future and are happy to part ways with Silva.

Mauricio Pochettino hails Chelsea midfielder as 'priceless' following win against Crystal Palace

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed midfielder Conor Gallagher following his inspiring performance against Crystal Palace on Monday, February 12. The England international scored twice for his boyhood club to help them secure a 3-1 comeback win against the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

Jefferson's Lerma's wonder strike gave Palace in the 30th minute before Gallagher scored twice in the 47th and 91st minutes respectively. Enzo Fernandez scored in the 94th minute to put the game beyond doubt but it was Gallagher who stole the show.

Following the game, Mauricio Pochettino waxed lyrical about the midfielder while also reflecting on his future. The Argentine said, as quoted by ESPN:

"I think he's a player with a great commitment to the team, always trying to compensate every single situation. It's priceless to have a player like him. I'm so happy for him as it's a victory we needed.

"Always he decided, what he said to me was that he wanted to stay at Chelsea. But it's about him and the club. I am not [worried about] these types of things, he has another year on his contract. But that's a matter for him and the club."

Gallagher was strongly linked with an exit from Chelsea during the last two transfer windows. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been interested in him in recent times but he ended up staying at his boyhood club.

The 24-year-old has been one of the best players for Chelsea in an otherwise forgettable campaign. The tenacious midfielder has contributed with three goals and six assists in 32 appearances across competitions.