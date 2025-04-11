Chelsea planning summer move for star currently playing at London rivals: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly planning to reignite their pursuit of Mathys Tel, who currently plies his trade for Tottenham Hotspur. Tel joined Spurs from Bayern Munich on a six-month loan deal on the deadline day of the January transfer window.

Before Mathys finally opted to sign for Tottenham, Chelsea were one of the first few teams that started monitoring the player’s progress after it became glaring that he had to leave Allianz Arena. However, as per reports, the French forward wasn’t eager to join the Blues at the time due to concerns about competing for places.

While Tel’s move to Tottenham was on loan, the transfer deal allows the north London club to sign the player for a permanent transfer in the summer worth €60 million.

However, it is unknown if Spurs will sign the player permanently in the next window. Since joining Tottenham, Tel has only scored two goals in 10 games, and it is unknown if he will be signed on a permanent deal by Ange Postecoglou’s side.

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea still have Mathys Tel on their radar and may attempt to lure him to Stamford Bridge if rivals Tottenham Hotspur do not trigger the clause on his loan deal to make his move permanent.

The report added that the former Bayern Munich man fits the bill at Chelsea as they want a right-footed winger and who is comfortable with playing on the left flank. Adding to the intrigue, while Tottenham Hotspur may have an option to sign Tel permanently, they may not be able to use it.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will commence in June, and as per football’s governing body, participating teams will be allowed to sign players without long-term contracts for the competition.

Bayern are one of the participating teams, and as per reports, they are considering bringing back all of their players who are currently out on loan. If this happens, Spurs won't be able to trigger the clause in the second window of the summer. As such, Tel could be available for any other club to sign.

Chelsea interested in Bundesliga and LaLiga stars – Reports

Apart from Mathys Tel, GiveMeSport reported that Chelsea have their sights set on Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. Gittens and Williams are making headway at their respective clubs in the ongoing season.

The Blues have been monitoring the situation of the pair since last year but have yet to make a formal offer to any of the clubs that currently own these players. Gittens, in particular, has attracted the interest of Chelsea along with some other Premier League clubs, though the Blues seem to be the most interested among all the suitors. Meanwhile, recent reports claimed that Dortmund value their player at €100 million.

Unlike Gittens, Chelsea’s interest in Williams has been quite minimal as the player was a top priority for Barcelona last summer. As per GiveMeSport, Williams has a release clause in the region of £50 million in his contract, which the Blues can activate in order to open talks over personal terms without his current employers being able to interfere.

Given the fact that the Blues cannot sign both players at the same time, they will have to look into their budget and see which of the players fits better.

