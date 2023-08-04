Chelsea plot move for PSG outcast as potential alternative for Moises Caicedo - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Argentina international Leandro Paredes as a potential alternative to Moises Caicedo as per Standard.

The Blues are believed to have grown frustrated by Brighton's decision of not willing to bulge down on their £100 million asking price for the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Chelsea, have been in talks with the Seagulls over the last couple of weeks for Caicedo, whom they have identified as a priority target in this summer transfer window.

The west London club have also had three bids rejected by Brighton for Caicedo. The most recent offer is believed to be in the region of £80 million as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

With eight days left to the start of the 2023-24 football campaign, the Blues are now believed to be weighing up their options in midfield. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino previously expressed his wish of adding an experienced midfielder to his team.

As such, PSG outcast, Leandro Paredes seems to now be the man who could be brought in for a relatively decent fee, in the absence of Caicedo.

The 29-year-old midfielder has also previously worked with Pochettino during his time with PSG and will be very much familiar with the Argentine tactician's tactics.

Paredes spent the 2022-23 football campaign on loan at Juventus. Following his return to PSG this summer, the players don't seem to be part of Luis Enrique's plans for next season and could be sold if a decent offer comes in.

It will be interesting to see if the Argentine holding midfielder eventually gets to reunite with former manager, Pochettino at Stamford Bridge next season.

Mauricio Pochettino gives hint on Chelsea's captaincy situation

With eight days left to the start of the new campaign, the Blues are yet to still officially announce who will take up the captaincy armband from former skipper Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spaniard left the club this summer for Atletico Madrid after 11 years at Stamford Bridge. His departure also means that Chelsea will now have a new club captain for the 2023-24 campaign.

While a decision hasn't been made by head coach Pochettino, he however, recently revealed that Blues' defender Reece James could possibly take up the role.

The English international wore the captain's armband during Chelsea's final preseason game against Borussia Dortmund. The decision did spark reactions from a couple of fans, especially with the fact that veteran defender Thiago Silva was on the pitch.

When asked if he has already chosen James as the club's captain for next season, Pochettino said, via Football London:

"Not yet, not yet. It’s still 10 days until the first game. I don’t know if we are going to change but Reece is a possibility.”