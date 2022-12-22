Chelsea in pole position to sign €60m rated Manchester United target: Reports

Chelsea are leading Premier League rivals Manchester United in the race to sign Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries, according to the Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport [via FCInterNews.it].

With Reece James susceptible to injuries and Cesar Azpilicueta on the wrong side of his 30s, Chelsea want to sign a new wing-back. Manchester United are also looking to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka and bring in a new player.

Inter's Dumfries has thus emerged as a possible option for the English giants ahead of the winter transfer window. To their delight, the Nerazzurri are seemingly prepared to sanction a move for him.

The Serie A club are reportedly determined to reduce their wage bill and make space for new signings in January. Dumfries is among the players they are willing to sell in order to raise funds.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea currently have an advantage over Manchester United in the race for the Dutchman. The Blues are said to be in the pole position to acquire his services.

Simone Inzaghi's side, though, would want a transfer fee of €60 million to sanction a move for Dumfries. It remains to be seen if the Blues and the Red Devils are prepared to fork out such a sum.

The 26-year-old has made 20 appearances across all competitions for the Italian outfit this season. He found the back of the net twice in those matches, while providing three assists for his teammates.

Inter are also reportedly prepared to sell another top player to ease their financial situation. Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez, Marcelo Brozovic, and Hakan Calhanoglu are potential candidates to leave San Siro.

Chelsea and Manchester United target Dumfries impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Dumfries was a part of the Netherlands' final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Inter man spent the tournament in the Middle East as Louis van Gaal's first-choice right wing-back.

The former PSV Eindhoven defender started in each of Holland's five matches in the FIFA World Cup. He helped them keep two clean sheets and contributed towards three goals.

Dumfries' performances for the Netherlands have not gone unnoticed among top clubs. Chelsea and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in signing him next year.

Inter acquired Dumfries' services from PSV for around €14 million in the summer of 2021. They are now looking to pocket over four times what they paid by selling him.

