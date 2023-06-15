Chelsea in pole position to sign player from PL rivals, club want more than £70 million for sale - Reports

The Daily Telegraph football correspondent Matt Law has lifted the lid on Chelsea's pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. As claimed by the reliable journalist, the Blues are leading the race for the Ecuador international's signature but could find it difficult to negotiate with the Seagulls.

As claimed by Law in his column for The Telegraph, Brighton are demanding much more than the £70 million they rejected from Arsenal in January for Caicedo. Brighton owner Tony Bloom is understood to value the 21-year-old as high as £120 million.

According to the report, the Seagulls' stance on their prized asset depends of West Ham United's asking price for their captain Declan Rice, who is wanted by the Gunners.

However, the report clarifies that Chelsea are the frontrunners for the midfielder's signature ahead of their Premier League rivals as well as Bayern Munich. Chelsea would be willing to let Conor Gallagher join Brighton in order to bring down Caicedo's fee.

Caicedo was the subject of interest from both Chelsea and Arsenal in January, but Brighton refused to yield despite a number of bids for the combative midfielder. They are, however, reportedly open to selling their prized asset for the right price this summer.

Caicedo has established himself as a key player at the Amex Stadium following his £4.5 million move to Brighton from Independiente del Valle in 2021. The 21-year-old is currently regarded among the brightest midfield prospects in world football following his exploits for club and country.

Caicedo has made 53 appearances for Brighton till date, contributing two goals and three assists. He has made a name for himself for his tenacity, mobility and interception skills.

The youngster has also been capped 30 times by Ecuador so far. With N'Golo Kante on his way to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, Caicedo could prove to be a fine replacement for the Frenchman.

Ex-Chelsea star trying to convince Kai Havertz to join Arsenal

Former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly trying to convince Kai Havertz to join Arsenal this summer. The Italy international himself moved to the north London club in January from the Blues.

According to Football Transfers, the former Blues vice-captain has gotten in touch with Havertz, persuading him to move to the Emirates. The duo played alongside each other for two and a half seasons at Chelsea.

Jorginho and Havertz shared a solid bond during their time together at Stamford Bridge. In fact, Havertz could not hide his surprise when Jorginho was sold to Arsenal in January in a £12 million deal. He said:

“I played with Jorginho for two and a half years; he changed next to me; I loved being with him and then he calls me one evening and says: ‘I’m gone.’ I was like: ‘What the? How is this possible?'"

Havertz had a pretty average 2022-23 campaign for Chelsea, scoring just nine goals in 47 games across competitions.

