Chelsea prepare £52 million offer to try and sign PSG superstar: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly keen to pay £52 million to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar this summer.

Neymar, 31, has emerged as a top subject of discussion as his future at the Parc des Princes is considered to be up in the air. Despite registering 35 goals and assists this term, the forward might be offloaded ahead of next season.

According to El Nacional, PSG are interested in cashing in on the Brazilian as their top brass have grown discontent with his below-par injury record. They are aiming to sell the Santos youth product before the end of his deal in 2025.

Neymar, who joined the Parisians from Barcelona for £198 million in 2017, is also keen to depart the club. He is currently unhappy due to his fall in stature in light of Kylian Mbappe's rise in the dressing room hierarchy.

Furthermore, the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League winner is also likely to be bereft of one of his closest friends, Lionel Messi, this summer. He could also be demoted to a squad role in Paris next season. PSG have been linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Rashford of late.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are hoping to offer a lifeline to Neymar this summer. Mauricio Pochettino, who is likely to be named as the new Blues' boss, is keen to facilitate a potential reunion with a £52 million move for his former player.

Should the Brazilian join Chelsea in the near future, he would emerge as their star forward. With Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to leave, he would have enough room to settle in at the west London outfit.

A right-footed inside forward renowned for his flair and dribbling, the 124-cap Brazil international has registered 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 matches for the Ligue 1 champions. Neymar has also helped his current club lift 13 trophies.

Ligue 1 midfielder pops up as Chelsea and PSG target: Reports

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reputed journalist Rudy Galetti asserted that OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea, PSG and Newcastle United ahead of next season. He elaborated:

"Khephren Thuram is a midfielder who has enjoyed very good performances with Nice this season and is attracting the attention of many clubs, including Chelsea, PSG, and at the moment, above all Newcastle United."

Thuram, 22, has emerged as one of the top performers in the Ligue 1 since joining Nice from Monaco on a free transfer in 2019. Operating at the heart of midfield, he has helped his club achieve two fifth-placed league finishes so far.

Overall, Thuram has netted eight goals and contributed 11 assists in 138 matches across all competitions for Nice.

